8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army

What happens after you decide to declutter your home following the Marie Kondo method and find yourself left with a mountain of discarded garments that just don't spark joy?

Instead of binning them, why not consider giving them a second lease of life. Just because they don't inspire us doesn't mean they can't spread some cheer to others.

Naturally, most places (save for one which we found) request that we be decent enough human beings to not give soiled, torn, or unwearable garments. Remember, your donation should not be a burden to others.

THRIFT STORE @ YISHUN

With a motto to "turn trash into treasure", the Thrift Store @ Yishun run by non-profit organisation SiloamXperience aims to raise funds for the underprivileged children and youth in Singapore and Cambodia.

The store accepts donations of books, electronics, clothes, shoes and accessories.

Where: 1, Yishun Industrial Street 1, A'Posh BizHub, #05-15 & 16, Singapore 768160

Operating Hours: Mon, Wed, Fri - 9.30am to 5pm, Sat and every first Sun of the month - 9.30am to 3pm

SSVP SHOP

The SSVP Shop, which opened its doors in Sept 2019, is a social enterprise arm of the Catholic charity, Society of St Vincent de Paul (SSVP). Here, people can donate their used clothing and other items that can be reused.

Besides pre-loved fashion items, they also accept donations of kitchenware, household items, electronics and other quirky knick-knacks.

Proceeds from the shop will go towards helping the underprivileged in Singapore through their charity programmes.

Where: 501 Geylang Road, Singapore 389459

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 6pm

H&M

Did you know Swedish brand H&M has an ongoing recycling drive around the world and in Singapore?

And you can drop off clothes and textiles from ANY brand in ANY condition at H&M outlets in Singapore. Yes, that's right, so we assume even clothing that have more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese will be accepted (not saying that you should).

According to a H&M rep in Singapore, clothes that can be reworn will be marketed as second hand goods, while those that can't will be shredded and recycled to produce new clothes, insulation material, or cleaning cloths.

Simply drop them off at garment-collecting boxes, usually located next to the cashier. What's more, you'll get rewarded with a 15 per cent discount voucher (valid on a single item only).

Where: H&M outlets across Singapore

More information here.

IMAGE MISSION

This non-profit organisation supports the disadvantaged in the community who want to look their best in their job hunt but may not have the necessary resources.

The organisation runs Dress for Success, a programme for job-searching clients referred to them by YWCA, Family Service Centres and social workers.

However, one caveat is that clothes donated should be in good condition, and must be deposited in person. They will be sorted on the spot and rejects returned immediately. Clothes should also be what "you yourself would wear to a job interview", it says on the website.

They are currently closed for donations, but call 6747 6510 or email info@imagemission.org for an appointment.

Where: 6 Ubi Rd 1, #04-11 Wintech Centre, Singapore 408726

NEW2U THRIFT SHOP

This thrift shop is run by the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO). Clothes will go to Star Shelter, a temporary refuge for women and childten.

They accept not just clothes but also books and toys, bags, accessories, shoes and even kitchen crockery and utensils.

Donations can be dropped off any day (including weekends and public holidays) from 9am to 8pm.

Where: 96 Waterloo Street, S(187967)

For more details about donating click here or email scwo@scwo.org.sg.

THE GREEN SQUARE

View this post on Instagram Don’t throw your unwanted clothes away. Recycle with us! We have 3 drop off points 1. United Square (Foliage #01-58) 2. Tanglin Mall (Zhai #02-26) 3. OneKM mall (The Green Collective #01-25/26) For free collection at your doorstep, make an appt @ www.greensquare.com.sg #reducereuserecycle #zerowastelifestyle #reduce #reuse #recycle #textilewaste #declutter #zerowastesg #wardrobe #clothes #environment #weekend #packing #fashionstyle #fastfashion #shopping A post shared by Greensquare Textile Recycling (@greensquare.sg) on Sep 21, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT

Good news for those who find dropping off your donations too much of a hassle. This recycling initiative collects clean clothes, wearable paired shoes, household linen, and accessories such as belts and bags for resale or recycle.

You can schedule a collection (minimum weight 10kg or about two full large black trash bags), between 9am to 2pm and 2pm to 7pm. Won't be home? No problem, just leave them at your doorstep for the driver to collect.

Or you can bring them to the drop-off points below:

The Green Collective - #02-18 Funan Mall, North Bridge Road, 10am - 10pm (Mondays to Sundays)

Viva Business Mall - 750 Chai Chee Road, lift Lobby 1 (9am-9pm)

Yishion Waterway Point - 83 Punggol Central, #01-02/03 (Only clean clothes accepted) (10.30 am - 10pm)

Yishion Ang Mo Kio Hub - 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #B1-29 (Only clean clothes accepted) (10.30 am - 10pm)

Yishion Westgate - 3 Gateway Dr, #02-44 (Only collect clean clothes accepted) (10.30 am - 10 pm)

NUS Utown Residence (Green Wardrobe) - 36 College Ave E, North Tower (138600)

Rivercale Court RC - Blk 110 Rivervale Walk #01-14

You can also drop them off at more than 50 stores island-wide (such as BCBGMAXAZRIA, Dorothy Perkins, FOX Kids & Baby, G2000, i.t, Karen Millen, Topshop, Topman and Warehouse )

MINDS



Minds runs four thrift stores at locations around Singapore, selling items collected from the public.

They take in a full range of pre-loved items that are still in good condition including gadgets, furniture, musical instruments, collectibles and hardware.

You may refer to the list here on what they do and do not take in.

For the full list of shops and personnel to contact, click here or email minds@minds.org.sg

Minds Shop at Woodlands

Address: 30 Woodlands Ring Road, Singapore 737883

Tel: 63663966 ext 238

Opening Hours: Tue-Thurs: 10am-3pm

Minds Shop at Margaret

Address: 800 Margaret Drive, Singapore 149310

Tel: 64731148 ext 304

Opening Hours: Mon-Wed: 10am-3pm

Minds Shop at Rosyth

Address: 29 Rosyth Road, Singapore 546190

Tel: 97851997

Opening Hours: Tue-Thurs: 10am-3pm

Minds Shop Plus at NTUC Healthcare

Address: Blk 71 Redhill Road, #01-29, Singapore 150071

Tel: 64738223

Opening Hours: Tue-Sun: 9am-6pm

METTA WELFARE ASSOCIATION



The association runs welfare centres and provides daily support to the elderly and those with special needs.

Clothing in good condition, belts, handbags, books, newspapers, used computers, laptops, IT peripheral (e.g. hard disks), mobile phones, and Li-ion batteries are accepted.

Before dropping off your donations, they request that you put non-electronic items in plastic bags before placing them in the bin located in the basement carpark.

Where: Metta Building at 32 Simei Street 1 (access via side gate, open daily 7am to 7pm, except on public holidays). More information here.

THE SALVATION ARMY



The Salvation Army would be a familiar name to most of us and a reliable outlet where you can donate your used clothing, especially if it's the closest to you.

You can contribute clothes, furniture, household goods, electronic devices, toys and books, while helping those in need. But did you know that The Salvation Army has a free door-to-door collection service as well? But this is only for bulky items like furniture and large appliances.