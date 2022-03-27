8 places for fluffy, creamy and delicious swiss rolls in Singapore

Swiss-roll lovers rejoiced when Rich & Good Cake Shop opened a new outlet at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019. After all, the homegrown bakery has been plying its beloved cakes – which run the gamut from kaya and strawberry to coffee and red velvet – since 1997, when it founded its very first store at a quaint shophouse in Kampong Glam.

But given the recent news that the brand has significantly hiked its prices to deal with the rising cost of raw materials and freight charges, you may be on the lookout for alternative spots to satisfy your Swiss-roll cravings.

Here are a few of our favourites, spanning a range of flavours, price points and baking styles.

Kele

At Kele, you can get Swiss-roll-style cakes made with Japanese flour, fresh fruits and flavourful fillings. Lovers of local desserts are sure to be excited by the offerings here.

There’s the crowd-favourite Ondeh Ondeh Roll Cake: A pandan chiffon cake lined with fresh coconut flakes and piped with a toasty, caramelly gula melaka cream. Others include the Black Sesame Peanut Roll Cake, which is composed of a roasted black sesame chiffon cake and a moreish peanut-butter-infused filling, and the creamy Mango Cream Cheese Roll Cake that’s packed with juicy pieces of the fruit.

2 Smith Street, Singapore 058917, +65 6908 1511

391 Orchard Road, #B207-3-2, Singapore 238872

1 Harbourfront Walk, #B2-K10, Singapore 098585, +65 8841 4621

Swish Rolls

Make a beeline for this joint if you prefer your Swiss rolls on the heartier side. It offers European-style cakes that are denser – though still just as fluffy – compared to the more commonly found Japanese-influenced renditions. The Instagram-worthy desserts include plenty of fresh cream and are adorned with a myriad of toppings.

For instance, the lovely Strawberry Pistachio is piped with tangy strawberry puree, before being dusted with diced pistachios and freeze-dried strawberries. Meanwhile, the Fudgy Brownies has a Valrhona chocolate ganache and is crowned with an adorable mini walnut brownie square.

501 Bukit Timah Road, #01-02B, Singapore 259760

Pantler

Pastry aficionados will likely have already sampled Pantler’s legendary cream puffs. But on top of their signature offering, they also make equally solid Swiss rolls that boast a delicate and spongy texture and are filled with lots of fresh cream.

Besides classic choices including Chocolate and Cream, both of which make for an ideal afternoon pick-me-up, they do a stunning Fruit Roll Cake. It’s a standard roll cake decorated with fresh seasonal fruits and other eye-catching toppings, and is perfect to celebrate a special occasion.

474 River Valley Road, Singapore 248359, +65 6221 6223

Polar Puffs & Cakes

For a classic, convenient and wallet-friendly option, there’s always Polar Puffs & Cakes. The long-standing Halal bakery offers yummy Swiss rolls in various hues and popular flavours.

Our personal favourite is the Pandan Swiss Roll, which comes with a spongy pandan cake and light buttercream filling. Those who simply can’t make up their minds can order the special Mosaic Swiss Roll. It includes four types of sponge cakes (chocolate, strawberry, pandan and vanilla) encased in a tiger-printed outer layer, making for a tasty and kaleidoscopic treat.

Multiple outlets in Singapore.

The Hainan Story Bakery

This recently opened spot – an offshoot of the eponymous restaurant – specialises in old-school Hainanese bakes. Their mini Swiss rolls are only available by the slice here (for whole rolls, you have to visit their restaurant located at Hotel Boss), so we suggest nabbing a box of eight to try the full range.

Fans of richer flavours can get the Premium Belgian Chocolate and Orh Nee Swiss rolls, which were both dreamed up by an ex-Antoinette chef. The latter is a creamy, savoury-sweet delight, and is stuffed with a fragrant yam paste that includes coconut milk and fried shallots.

17 Petir Road, #01-43, Singapore 678278, +65 6970 8191

The Plain Jane

The Plain Jane is a Serangoon gem making seriously good Swiss rolls that are almost too pretty to eat. You can tuck into their offerings in the homey café space, or take your treats to go.

The Swiss rolls – which are available in flavours such as Matcha, Yuzu, Nutella, Thai Milk Tea, Chocolate and Raspberry – have a bouncy, airy consistency and balanced cake-to-cream ratio. They’re also not too sweet, so you can happily scarf down multiple slices without falling into a sugar coma. Other items worth trying include tea cakes and scones.

211 Serangoon Avenue 4, #01-10, Singapore 550211, +65 6281 2477

Boulangerie Asanoya

This Japanese-style bakery – which originated in the Land of the Rising Sun – churns out Swiss rolls that are made fresh daily using premium ingredients and zero preservatives.

We love the fragrant Earl Grey Lavender version, which is delightfully fluffy and comes flecked with bits of aromatic tea leaves; as well as the refreshing Yuzu option that’s stuffed with fresh cream and studded with tiny pieces of Yuzu. Other selections include an earthy, bittersweet Matcha Swiss roll and a classic Chocolate one for the flavour purists.

15 Queen Street, #01-03, Singapore 188537, +65 6703 8703

290 Orchard Road, #B1-K27, Singapore 238859, +65 6703 8711

913 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 589623, +65 6703 8713

Dulcet & Studio

Jelly in a Swiss roll, anyone? To sample a unique take on the dessert, pay a visit to Dulcet & Studio, where you’ll find its highly creative rendition of a Pandan Roll.

Other than the usual chiffon cake and soft cream, you’ll be greeted by small cubes of gula melaka jelly that have been incorporated into the filling, plus a generous amount of desiccated coconut. The jelly provides a pleasant textural contrast, and is definitely worth a try. The bakery also does seasonal varieties, with previous offerings including a Matcha Roll and a Sakura Roll.

168 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-03, Singapore 150168, +65 6980 6568

391 Orchard Road, #B2-33, Singapore 238872, +65 6235 2318

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.