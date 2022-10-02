8 powder sunscreens to touch up your sun protection while on the go

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, sun protection is essential to stave off ageing as ultraviolet rays are the biggest source of skin damage. Besides applying sunscreen, we also need to touch up our sun protection every two hours or so, especially if you’re outdoors.

But if you’ve applied makeup, reapplying regular sunscreen can cause the makeup to smudge and slide off. That is why we recommend using powder sunscreens to touch up your sun protection. They provide a convenient manner to do so as you just swipe the powder across the face.

Powder sunscreens also help mop up excess sweat and shine. In a pinch, they double as dry shampoos as well (your scalp needs sun protection too!). Here are eight compact powder sunscreens to throw into your handbag and touch up on the go.

Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30, $21.46, Derma E

PHOTO: Derma E

Besides the use of titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, the Derma E translucent powder sunscreen is also infused with skin-nourishing ingredients green tea, chamomile and vitamin E.

Mineral Wear Airbrushing Pressed Powder, $21.71, Physicians Formula PHOTO: Physicians Formula Affording a translucent finish, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are used in combination to provide broad spectrum SPF 30 protection. The compact also comes with a mirror and brush.

Mineral Powder Brush SPF30, $25.94, Hawaiian Tropic PHOTO: Physicians Formula No chemical filters go into this 100 percent physical sunscreen from Hawaiian Tropic. The translucent formula is also enriched with naturally sourced sea minerals to absorb excess sebum and provide a matte finish.

Natural 100 Derma Sunkill Mineral SPF46 PA+++, $26.50, Catrin PHOTO: Catrin Only 10 natural mineral ingredients go into this Catrin powder sunscreen, which employs zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as the filters. It also comes with a handy puff to touch up on the go.

Sunscreen Powder (Refill), $29, Orbis PHOTO: Orbis Orbis’ powder sunscreen uses both chemical and physical filters to afford waterproof SPF50+/PA++++ protection. There are two shades available – natural and lucent – and the compact is sold separately from the refill.

Ready to roll sun powder SPF45 PA+++, $41, Foremast PHOTO: Foremast This mineral powder sunscreen comes from Korea. As such, it is infused with various plant extracts ranging from centella asiatica and bamboo shoot to green tea and ginkgo leaf to provide a slew of skincare benefits as well.

(Re)setting 100 per cent Mineral Powder Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++, $49, Supergoop PHOTO: Supergoop Supergoop’s powder sunscreen uses non-nano zinc oxide as the sunscreen filter. It is available in four shades – translucent, light, medium and deep – and comes with a handy brush for application.

Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50, $115, Colorescience PHOTO: Colorescience Colorescience uses both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide in conjunction with plant extracts such as grape seed, oak wood and sunflower sprout to protect and nourish the skin. There are a total of five shades and finishes to choose from.

This article was first published in Her World Online.