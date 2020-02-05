8 pretty sports bras that will motivate you to work out harder

If you've been working from home and avoiding the crowd because of Covid-19, you'd realise that you are less active than you usually are.

Chances are that, you spend a lot of your free time now on the bed, which is not very healthy. And with yoga studios and gyms ceasing group classes (for good reason), you might find yourself lethargic from the less of exercise.

Need a motivation to work out at home? Just put on a sports bra.

Sports bras have become as fashionable as they are functional. Here are eight stylish pieces that will motivate you to exercise, even if you're stuck at home serving your stay-home notice, working from home or just practising safe distancing.

Girlfriend Collective Topanga stretch sports bra

from Net-a-porter, $62.62

Add a dose of sass to your gym ensemble with this orange sports bra. We love the stylish high neck and cross back detail. Let this be the centre of attention by pairing it with black leggings.

Adidas by Stella McCartney

from Matches Fashion, $85

If you tend to perspire a lot, wear this Adidas by Stella McCartney piece when you're heading to the gym for an intensive workout. Its fast-drying functional fabric with mesh detail will keep you cool and comfortable.

The Upside camouflage-print stretch sports bra

from Net-a-porter, $98.15

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Featuring camouflage prints and a flexible four-way stretch fabric in-built with SPF 30+ protection, spice up your active wear collection with this utilitarian-styled sports bra. Wear it underneath a racer back tank top and a pair of leggings for a fierce and edgy vibe.

H&M x P.E Nation padded sports bra

$29.99

PHOTO: H&M

Take your pedestrian black sports bra up a notch. Instead of picking something plain from the racks, opt for one that features an interesting logo detail at chest. Not only does it add depth to your full-black ensemble, it also adds a fashion edge to your sportswear.

Varley leopard-print bra

from Mytheresa, $84

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Well-known for their cool, understated graphic prints, this sports bra from Varley is a must-have for those who are obsessed with leopard prints. Pair it with their matching tights for a bold effect, or try it with a pair of coloured leggings for some contrast.

Nike floral sports bra

$44.99

Celebrate the arrival of summer with this Nike sports bra that features quirky floral prints. Its snug fit promises medium support for sports such as tennis and spinning. It's eye-catching enough, so simply complete your look with a pair of black leggings or the matching floral pair.

Under Armour seamless longline bra

$55.58

PHOTO: ASOS

We love this flirty neon pink sports bra from Under Armour that features built-in padded cups and an elastic back band. Not only does it provide the necessary support you need, it's also fashionably bold and fun. Best of all, it features adjustable straps for maximum comfort.

Puma women's training bra

$59

PHOTO: Puma

With an elasticated underband and a sculpting double-lined stretch fabric, this loud piece is not just for show-it provides good support for high impact activities and ensures you're well protected against the risk of back pain and soreness. Tone down the hue by matching it with a pair of black leggings.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.