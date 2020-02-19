8 reasons why Changi Village is worth your travel to the far end of Singapore

PHOTO: thecoastalsettlement.com
Muneerah Bee
Mizah Salik
The Finder

We're not going to lie.

Changi Village can be quite a nightmare to get to via public transport, especially if you're not coming from the east.

But is it worth it to visit this far-flung corner of Singapore?

Absolutely, and here's why.

1. CHANGI POINT COASTAL WALK

Changi Point Coastal Walk is a great place for a stroll as you watch the sunset.

Also known as the Changi East Boardwalk, this 2.2 kilometre-long easy trail has six sections with scenic views: Creek Walk, Beach Walk, Sailing Point Walk, Cliff Walk, Kelong Walk and Sunset Walk.

It begins from Changi Creek in the east and stretches to the western rocky coast near Changi Beach Club, before finally linking up to Changi Point or Loyang Park Connector at Netheravon Road.

Soak in the rustic and natural ambience of the place, where the terrain, flora and fauna have been well-integrated into the design of the boardwalk.

2. STAYCATION HEAVEN

It's not hard to see why this area is a good alternative for a staycation away from the city.

You get easy access to nature, the beach, good food and even an offshore island!

Here are some hotel and resort options to choose from like Village Hotel Changi, Changi Cove and Raintr33 Hotel.

3. RECREATION OPTIONS

The area is also home to social and recreations clubs with many activities members can enjoy, like the Changi Beach Club, Changi Sailing Club, Changi Golf Club and SAF Yacht Club.

4. FOOD GALORE

You can't talk about Changi Village without mentioning food.

The Changi Village Hawker Centre (Block 2 Changi Village Road) is famed for its yummy Nasi Lemak and fried Hokkien noodles in particular, while you'll also find cosy cafes and ice cream parlours like Crepes & Puffs, Bunny and Pony, A Spoonful of Sugar and The Coastal Settlement.

(And check out other East side cafes here!)

5. CHANGI POINT FERRY TERMINAL

Formerly known as Changi Jetty, this is where you go to get to Pulau Ubin via bumboats ($3 per trip with a $2 surcharge if you want to bring along your bicycle).

Do note the boats will only leave when there are 12 occupants in each boat.

You should also note that the admission to Pulau Ubin itself is free - you'd just have to pay cash for the transportation.

You can also travel to Pengerang, Malaysia from here.

6. AN ALTERNATIVE DINING EXPERIENCE

After a dining experience off the beaten track?

This seafood restaurant isn't even ona track - it's literally in the middle of the sea, accessible only via bumboat (they've got chartered bumboats to take you there from Changi Point Ferry Terminal).

At Smith Marine, catch your own fish and have them cooked on the spot any way you'd like, along with other seafood options like crustaceans and more.

Take the rest of the evening to enjoy the sunset and the cooling sea breeze!

7. CHANGI BEACH PARK

The tranquil ambience without the sight of super high-rise buildings that sets this waterfront park apart from others in Singapore.

Or perhaps it's the sound of airplanes making their way to Changi Airport and seeing them upclose that take me back to the time when I briefly lived on a Japanese island which is home to a military airbase.

8. ENTERTAINMENT FOR THE KIDS

You'll not only find massive playgrounds and open space for the little ones to play at Changi Beach Park, you can also watch airplanes getting ready to land at the nearby airport - perfect for a day out with the fam!

This article was first published on The Finder.

More about
Family Food and Drinks Lifestyle Staycation

