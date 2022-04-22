8 reasons why your baby fusses when you strap them in the car seat

Your friends throw you a spectacular baby shower, and you walk away with a car seat, a stroller, a carrier and a bouncy seat.

However, not every infant enjoys riding in a car seat. This is also true: some babies who start off adoring their car seat for the comfortable, warm security it provides may grow to despise it as they become older.

When the anti-car seat baby sobbing (or wailing, or thrashing) begins, it’s a nightmare for parents who, of course, want their kids to be happy and safe when they go where they need to go!

Some babies cry a lot in their car seat, bouncy seat, swing, and/or stroller for a variety of reasons, including:

Baby is overstimulated.

After being shielded from the outside world for nine months or more in your cosy womb, the hustle and bustle of real life can be difficult for some babies to endure. Younger newborns, in particular, might suffer from overstimulation, a condition that happens when there is simply too much going on and the baby becomes overwhelmed.

Too much noise, movement, or visual stimulation, such as when jumping around in a jumper or strapped into the backseat of a moving car, may be too much for sensitive babies, causing them to cry.

If your baby appears to be fussing, consider a calmer path or lower the canopy to provide a barrier between them and the outside world.

Your baby could have reflux.

Did you just breastfeed your baby? Consider carrying her first in an upright position and wait for her to burp before putting her in the car seat. Being in a reclined position might make your bub uncomfortable especially if there are air bubbles in her tummy.

Check the recline of your stroller and be mindful of when you feed the baby when you take him for walks – no one wants a gut full of spilling milk.

The baby is uncomfortable.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Some babies thrive in chilly temperatures, while others adapt effortlessly to heat and warmth. Pay attention to which conditions seem to make your infant the most comfortable, as well as when they become fussy or sweaty. It may be as basic as requiring light cotton layers.

Your child may dislike the straps that hold him secure in a car seat or stroller, or he may dislike being restrained.

There's not much you can do about it in some cases — car seats are specifically designed to keep babies safe, not to cater to their mercurial whims — but make sure you're following the manufacturer's usage instructions, and that all straps and fasteners are snug and secure without cutting into baby's skin to make your little one as comfortable as possible.

Baby is lonely.

He's used to having someone hold him for the majority of his waking hours, so switching to a car seat, bouncer, or stroller — where he can't feel the constant contact of your body — may be stressful for your little one.

Your baby could be bored.

Older babies, in particular, are often preoccupied and may not be pleased to simply sit on a ride. Bring some toys that can be safely attached to the pram straps, take the slow, more scenic route, or bring food and chat with him to keep him entertained.

Babies are fussier by nature.

Personality is another potential influence on why your baby doesn't like the car seat. Some newborns are simply fussier than others, and this is a natural aspect of their personality. Your infant may just dislike car seats or strollers, or he or she may be bothered by the abrupt changes in routine that they frequently bring.

Baby has motion sickness.

Your infant can be irritable because he's car sick. While motion sickness is more prevalent in toddlers and older children than in infants, it does occur in some babies. Again, making sure to burp baby and waiting a few minutes after his last meal before putting him in his car seat can help prevent fussiness and vomiting episodes.

Baby is premature or colicky.

Premature newborns and some colicky babies are more sensitive to light, noise, and movement, which may cause them to dislike car seats, strollers, or bouncers.

Is it okay to let a baby cry in a car seat?