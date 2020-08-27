8 recommended car workshops that help you do motor accident repair and claims

Ask anyone who's got into a car accident before, and they'll tell you that finding a workshop that does both repairs and claims can save you a lot of time.

Here are eight of them we recommend (in no particular order).

1. KGC Workshop Pte Ltd (Koh Guan Chua Workshop)

Honda Shuttle Hybrid is tunning up. 🚗 Liqui Moly Jetclean Tune Up Service Liqui Moly Catalytic System Cleaner if your... Posted by KGC Workshop on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Accident Claims Assistance hotline: 9321 0855 KGC workshop specialises in Conti cars like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi and to keep up with the times, it also specialises in hybrid cars too! Car accidents can be very unpleasant, but if you bring your car to KGC workshop, it'll do everything in its power to make it a memorable and great experience.

From letting you know what documentation you might need, or providing you with a replacement car while it repairs your car and even the fast turn over repair time with frequent updates.

You'll get excellent service from start to finish.

KGC also does body spray painting, repair & servicing, air conditioning servicing, car grooming, and paint protection as well as bodykits customisation. Address: 68 Kaki Bukit Avenue 6 #02-12 ARK @ KB S(417896) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 4:00pm (Sat)

2. Revol Carz Makeover Pte Ltd

Accident Claims Assistance Hotline: 6555 1181 If there's one thing Revol Carz Makeover is famous for, its car grooming and paint protection services. If you want your beat-up old car to look brand new again, this is where you go.

What you probably would not know is that it has helped many car owners with third-party accident repairs and claims too!

With an in-house team of skilled spray painters, panel beaters, high technology equipment and stringent QC technician team, your vehicle will be restored and repair back to the original condition with minimal time.

Rest assured that there will be a 100 per cent colour matching restoration and there will be a warranty on paintwork for up to three years. The option of a courtesy car during the repair period is also available. Address: 10 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2A #01-12 AMK Autopoint S(568047) Opening hours: 8:30 am - 6:30pm (Mon - Sun) Closed on PH

3. Kereta Services Pte Ltd

Usual Qs from customers. Can I get the car within a day? Yes, but we will skip some process from this video..😅😅😅 Posted by Kereta Services on Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Accident Claims Assistance Hotline: 9790 0033 Want wallet-friendly prices, excellent customer service and quality repair works? Kereta services at your service! It is one of the few workshops in Singapore that will assist you at the scene of the accident upon request. Its technicians will access any damages to your car and explain to you very clearly what repair works you'll need. There will not be any hidden surprise cost at the end of the day. In the event your problem cannot be solved immediately, Kereta will provide you with a complimentary car to minimise your inconvenience. Address: 10 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2A #05-04 AMK Autopoint S(568047) Opening hours: 10:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Fri) 10:00am - 3:00pm (Sat)

4. Vin's Motor Pte Ltd

Vin's Motor deserves a thumbs up for its impeccable customer service and professionalism

Accident Claims Assistance Hotline: 3163 4491 Some people are very unsure of what to do after they've had an accident. Check with your insurer if Vin's Motor is one of the approved workshops to visit. If it is, you're in for a breeze. Its staff will let you know about the insurance procedure, what to expect, what repair works your car needs and it will even offer you a replacement car for free (depending on how bad the damage to your car is). With three units located at Sin Ming AutoCity, it has the much-needed space and equipment to conduct all sorts of repairs, ranging from general body repairs, to spray painting and engine overhauls.

It also has an extensive network of speciality shops it has worked with, so there is no guesswork when it comes to working on any specialised equipment on your car. Address: 160 Sin Ming Drive #03-03 Sin Ming AutoCity S(575722) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 5:00pm (Sat)

5. Hanip Automobiles Pte Ltd

Hanip Automobiles Update | Circuit Breaker Operational Status Recover - Repair - Restore Updated: 16th April... Posted by Hanip Automobiles Pte Ltd on Saturday, April 11, 2020

Accident Claims Assistance Hotline: 6747 0513 Owned by a former diagnostic specialist and a master technician at Borneo Motors, Hanip Automobiles provide engine and automatic transmission overhauls among other general services.

It provides services such as vehicle inspection, 24-hour towing, and accident repair & claims. It comes equipped with the latest technologies and machinery like the MasterTech Scantool, Bosch ACS400 and the Toyota/Lexus Intelligent Scanner.

Toyota and Lexus owners, this is where you want to go if anything happens to your cars (given Hanip's experience in Borneo Motors). Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Avenue 6 #01-72 Autobay @ Kaki Bukit S(417883) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 3:00pm (Sat)

6. Kaizen Motors Pte Ltd

Mitsunobu’s Platinum Introductory set is designed to be safe to couple with other brands of engine oil and would even... Posted by KAIZEN MOTORS on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Accident Claims Assistance Hotline: 8823 3366 KAIZEN in the Japanese language, Kai (Change) and Zen (Good or for the better) signifies a change for the better. Its customers have glowing reviews about the upfront, honest and friendly service they receive at Kaizen Motors. Its services include repairs from the undercarriage to the engine bay, interior to the exterior of the vehicle, accident repair, panel beating, spray painting & third party insurance claims.

Kaizen is equipped with the computer diagnostic equipment particularly for Japanese, Korean, and Continental vehicles. So be rest assured your car is in professional and competent hands. Address: 68 Kaki Bukit Avenue 6 #02-12 ARK @ KB S(417896) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 4:00pm (Sat)

7. 1 9 6 9 Sung Beng Auto Pte Ltd

Accident Claims Assistance Hotline: 8189 0680 If you get into any car trouble in Singapore, give Sung Beng Auto a call, and it will help you to the best of its ability. It does general repairs, detailing for new and used cars, covers all third party insurance, in house panel beating and car spray. On top of the honest and diligent work that it puts to any repairs, it will even provide you with a courtesy replacement car so that you will not be inconvenienced without a car. Address: 2 Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 #01-32 Kaki Bukit Autohub S(417921) Opening hours: 9:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sat) Sun & PHs by Appt only

8. Progressive Car Care Pte Ltd

This bonnet is a good example of how using poor quality paint materials will cause the paint to fade a lot faster.... Posted by Progressive Car Care Pte Ltd on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Car accidents become a little less negative with Progressive Car Care's excellent repair works, replacement car and handling the insurance claim

Accident Claims Assistance Hotline: 6741 5336 Previously known as Progressive Automotive Pte Ltd, Progressive Car Care Pte Ltd is an established one-stop automotive repair and servicing workshop with more than 20 years of experience under its belt.

It is in the panel of more than 10 insurance companies as one of their authorised insurance workshops where it provides seamless assistance to all customers with their insurance claims in the event of an accident. Its services include accident reporting, accident repairs, panel beating and spray painting, servicing and maintenance, mechanical repairs, engine diagnostics, tyres and battery replacement and 24-hour towing and recovery. Address: Blk 3022A Ubi Road 1 #01-45/46 Kampung Ubi Industrial Estate S(408716) Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 5:00pm (Sat)

This article was first published in sgCarMart.