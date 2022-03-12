8 rich and creamy oat milk treats to try

Out of all the culinary trends that have taken hold in Singapore over the past couple of years, oat milk definitely places among the top few.

Now, even Starbucks offers the plant-based alternative as an option for its customers, while more fervent aficionados keep their favourite brand – be it Oatly or Minor Figures – stockpiled in their kitchens.

And now there’s a new option on the market- Oatside, a homegrown outfit that bills itself as one of Asia’s first full-stack oat milk companies. To celebrate its launch, we’ve rounded up a few of the best treats in the city-state featuring “the best” dairy alternative – from creamy lattes to heat-beating ice cream – to get your hands on.

Matcha Milk from Matchaya

For a top-notch matcha latte, you can’t go wrong with paying a visit to one of Matchaya’s outlets at either The Cathay, Takashimaya or Paragon. They offer the choice to replace the standard cow’s milk with oat milk for most of their beverages.

This includes the signature Matcha Milk – an earthy, robust and umami-tinged drink made with premium green tea that’s been carefully grown by passionate farmers and sourced in small batches. You can opt to get yours either hot or cold.

Multiple outlets in Singapore

Vegan Lippy Tea from Green Common

Green Common is known as a go-to stop for vegan eats and groceries. The next time you drop by for a meal, be sure to order their Vegan Lippy Tea. The vibrant drinks are available in flavours such as Roselle Crème, Blue Pea Flower Crème and Osmanthus Sencha Crème.

Each glass of fragrant and refreshing tea is topped with a smooth plant-based milk foam that’s made using Minor Figures oat milk and vegan whipping cream. They also have a range of oat-milk smoothies.

1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-169/170, Singapore 098585, +65 6513 5808

Ice Cream from Kind Kones

Is there a better way to beat the heat than with some ice cream? Oat-milk aficionados would do well to stock up on the desserts from Kind Kones, one of Singapore’s premier purveyors of yummy dairy-free frozen treats.

They incorporate a full range of plant-based milks, including cashew milk, coconut milk and oat milk. Oat-milk flavours feature the likes of fragrant Earl Grey Mylk Tea, nutty and luscious Sicilian Pistachio and – our personal favourite – espresso-tinged Tiramisu.

583 Orchard Road, #B1-27, Singapore 238884, +65 9010 8557

290 Orchard Road, #B1-15, Singapore 238859, +65 9729 9131

Vegan Bubble Tea from Mong Cha Cha Café

While a number of bubble-tea stores are starting to offer non-dairy alternatives, Mong Cha Cha Café is a fully vegan operation in Toa Payoh that sells only plant-based versions of the popular beverage.

Those who want a decadent treat can go for the velvety Chocolate Oat Mylk Boba, which features bittersweet chocolate, creamy oat milk and tapioca balls. If you want something lighter, try the Instagram-worthy Pink Guava Boba Oat Mylk, which is a fun, fruity and thirst-quenching drink.

79E Toa Payoh Central, #01-75, Singapore 315079, +65 8774 1510

Oat Cold Brew Coffee from Parallel Coffee Roasters

If you’re on the hunt for affordable specialty coffee in the CBD or at Sentosa Cove, then Parallel Coffee Roasters should be your port of call. Besides offering an oat-milk option for its espresso-based beverages, they also craft a delicious double-filtered, small-batch Oat Cold Brew Coffee that’s perhaps one of the best in Singapore.

The drink is smooth and strong, and goes down like a dream on a sunny, sweltering day. Be sure to grab a few bottles to take home with you.

3 Club Street, Singapore 069401

31 Ocean Way, #01-23A, Singapore 098375

Dark Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake from Greendot

There’s always a time and place for cake. And if you want it vegan, then make a beeline for Greendot. The popular restaurant churns out a range of gorgeous bakes sans eggs and dairy that are almost too pretty to eat.

If you adore chocolate, go straight for the Dark Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake, a decadent confection made with 70% dark Belgian chocolate, cashew nuts, silken tofu, Oatly, coconut milk and digestive biscuits. Another solid choice here that uses oat milk as well is the Rare Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake.

Multiple outlets in Singapore

Super Smoothies from Haakon

Need to refuel after hitting the gym? Stop by Haakon for one of their nutrient-packed smoothies. The Super Smoothies series is chock-full of oat milk and whey protein for an added kick.

We’re particular fans of The Hulk, which comes with oat milk, coconut milk, avocado, blueberries, honey and coconut flakes; the Berry Morning, which features oat milk, cranberries, acai, blueberries and honey; and the Iron Matcha, which has oat milk, matcha, maca, spinach, spirulina and banana.

Multiple outlets in Singapore

Hojicha Goma Latte from Hvala

Besides its famous matcha offerings, Hvala – which has locations at Chjimes, Somerset and Craig Road – also does a to-die-for Hojicha Goma Latte. And the best part? Those who don’t consume dairy can get it made with Oatside instead.

The earthy drink features a thick, frothy and concentrated shot of hojicha that’s been freshly whisked and poured atop the milk, plus a sweet and gooey dollop of goma syrup for good measure. Those who don’t have much of a sweet tooth can request for them to dial back on the latter.

Multiple outlets in Singapore

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.