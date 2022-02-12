8 scenic, pram-friendly walking routes in Singapore

Singapore is a Garden City, so it makes sense that it should be full of lovely green spots for a nature walk for the whole family, including the little ones in prams. Whether you’re making a day out of it, or just taking your little one along while you go on a nice long walk for some quality "me time", we have you covered with these walking routes that are practical and safe for prams.

Check out these stroller-friendly walks for the entire family:

1. Singapore Botanic Gardens

Not only is this Singapore's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, but the Botanic Gardens are home to an amazing walking trail that can take almost two hours as you stroll leisurely with baby in tow.

Pass through the Jacob Ballas Children's Garden for interactive installations and activities that toddlers will love; and enjoy attractions at a leisurely pace on the well-paved routes, such as the National Orchid Garden, the Learning Forest, the Healing Garden and more.

2. Fort Canning

The iconic Fort Canning Park hilltop landmark is where the famous decision to surrender Singapore to the Japanese was made in 1942 during World War 2; it’s where Singapore’s first Botanical Gardens were situated; and it’s also home to nine historic gardens! Download the augmented reality trail, BALIKSG: The Fort Canning Trail, and enjoy an interactive journey through the Park trail guides at your own pace (the total length of the trail is approximately 2.5kms).

3. East Coast Park

Ok, who doesn’t know about East Coast Park and the amazing 15km of coastline it offers for walks and strolls, all wheel-friendly (be it strollers, skates, bicycles)?

Slather on some sunscreen, arm yourself with cool drinks and caps, and you’re off! Make the walk as long as short as you want, and take a pitstop at any of the several restaurants and cafes located along the beachfront strip.

4. Sembawang Park

Named after the famous Sembawang Tree, Sembawang Park is a secluded hideaway in the north of Singapore, home to a rich naval heritage that dates back to the British colonial era. Facing the Johor Straits, the tranquil and mostly secluded Sembawang Park offers a seaside for great walks and jogs, all with a stroller along its spacious pathways.

Walk along the restored old pathways used during the British occupation or visit the Beaulieu House, the Sembawang jetty and the remains of the 1920s Seletar Pier. If you’ve got older tots in tow, they’ll love taking a break by the new playground, which is based on a super cool warship design.

5. Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

As one of the largest urban parks (62-hectares!) in central Singapore, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is a great place for families and nature enthusiasts. Under the PUB’s Active, Beautiful and Clean Waters (ABC) Programme, the old concrete canal has been de-concretised and naturalised into a beautiful 3km-long meandering river with lush banks of wildflowers and greenery.

Walking around with a stroller is easy here with the Park’s sprawling open lawns and gently sloping grassy banks along either side of the river. The inclusive playground in River Plains is an all-access play facility for children of all ages, and also caters to those with special needs, featuring a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and wheelchair swing.

6. Sentosa Boardwalk

This 700m pathway that connects the eastern end of the VivoCity shopping mall to the Resorts World Sentosa Waterfront area is one of our favourite walks to take with prams.

You’re walking on a wide, spacious boardwalk right against the water, and there’s also a covered roof to take shelter in if it gets too wet or too hot. Perfect!

7. Changi Point Coastal Walk

The Changi Point Coastal Walk, also known as the Changi Boardwalk, stretches up to 2.2km along the coastline, offering six distinctive sections of walking paths on the boardwalk.

Start at the Creek Walk on eastern end near the Changi Point Ferry Terminal and Changi Creek, and stretch to the western rocky coast near Changi Beach Club, before finally linking up to Changi Point or Loyang Park Connector at Netheravon Road.

Leisurely head west along the Beach and Sailing Point Walks. Other sections of the walk include the Cliff Walk and Kelong Walk (named after the kelong-like stilts built over the water), and finish at the Sunset Walk, just in time to catch a beautiful sunset.

8. Gardens by the Bay

Admittedly, while the Cloud Forest is a little hard to traverse with a stroller, the air conditioned Flower Dome is much easier to navigate on wheels.

And it makes for a lovely respite after walking through the lush green Garden grounds, with its wide, elevated walkways, water bodies and just large areas of space! It's such a treat to be in a peaceful green space with gorgeous flora right in the heart of the bustling city.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.