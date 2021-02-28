8 sleeping masks that will make your skin glow

Our body takes advantage of our circadian rhythm to repair and restore the damage that has been sustained during the day. Our skin is no different and these sleeping masks will harness skin’s natural ability to repair while we snooze, so you can wake up refreshed and ready to go.

1. Water sleeping mask EX Sleeping Micro Biome, $45 for 70ml, Laneige

PHOTO: Sephora

The OG sleeping mask, Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask EX underwent a reformulation to hydrate and restore skin during the night. This 5th-generation sleeping mask now contains squalene, a hydrating ingredient that is compatible with skin, as well as a probiotics complex to support the skin’s natural microbiome.

2. Le Lift skin recovery sleep mask, $174 for 75ml, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Taking advantage of skin’s healing abilities at night, this night-time mask is suitable for the face and decollete. At the heart of the formula is an anti-ageing ingredient that helps to improve skin firmness and density, so that skin looks hydrated and smooth.

3. Moisture surge overnight mask, $60, Clinique

PHOTO: Sephora

Formulated to be intensely hydrate, this creamy gel mask forms an enveloping moisture barrier to seal in hydration and prevent moisture loss, even when you’re sleeping in an air-conditioned room. It also replenishes moisture reserves so skin will remain plump the following day.

4. Rose deep hydration sleeping mask, $48 for 70ml, Fresh

PHOTO: Sephora

This two-step sleeping mask first works by replenishing hydration, then locking it all in. Rose extracts help soothe redness and intensely hydrates to plump skin overnight.

5. Aqua Recharging sleeping mask, $38 for 50ml, HERA

PHOTO: Hera

Fatigued skin can find relief with the Aqua Recharging Sleeping Mask. Camellia leaf extract helps protect skin against pollutants and free radical damage, while its watery formula penetrates skin easily to maintain moisture levels.

6. Watermelon Glow sleeping mask, $69 for 80ml, Glow Recipe

PHOTO: Sephora

Besides helping skin achieve a glowy bounce, the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask also contains AHA to gently refine skin while you sleep. Hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture so that it appears radiant and super hydrated when you wake up.

7. Dream capsule, $82 for 50 ml, Sigi Skin

PHOTO: Sigi Skin

Packed with antioxidants, the Dream Capsule sleeping mask uses natural ingredient bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol alternative, to boost collagen synthesis. Paired with purslane and squalene, this potent cocktail helps strengthen, hydrate and protect skin while you sleep.

8. Noni Glow sleeping mask, $68 for 100ml, Kora Organics

PHOTO: Sephora

The bouncy gel texture of this sleeping mask makes it comfortable to wear at night, without the fear of it rubbing off on your pillow. Silver ear mushroom, coconut milk, caviar lime and kakadu plum extracts boost hydration levels while soothing redness.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.