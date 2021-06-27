8 sneakers Korean celebrities love to wear on the go

When it comes to sneakers, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the options available. With a wide assortment of brands and styles to choose from, we’d be spoiled for choice if we had to pick our next pair to invest in. But what we love most about sneakers is how sleek and versatile they are.

They go with just about everything and they make it easy for you to get dressed and head out of the house in a flash.

Like us, celebrities are also often spotted wearing sneakers everywhere they go. They’re so easy to incorporate into your wardrobe and are far more comfortable than heels.

Whether it’s one of Jennie’s laidback outfits or even Taeyeon’s dressy vibes, here are 8 celeb-approved sneakers that are everywhere right now.

1. Bae Suzy

White sneakers are a failproof option that goes with just about any outfit. But if you’re looking for a splash of colour, consider investing in a classic pair of Converse Chuck 70 High Canvas shoes in Rush Blue like Bae Suzy’s.

Here, she goes for a monochromatic look, pairing her shoes with a denim blue jumpsuit and a cap for a casual and stylish look.

Converse Chuck 70 High Canvas Shoes/Sneakers in Rush Blue, USD105 (approx. S$141). Buy it here

2. Hwasa

Mule sneakers have made a comeback after Korean celebs have been seen wearing their sneakers and stepping on the heels to turn them into a slip-on.

This casual yet stylish look has quickly caught favour and many brands have released their own take. In this case, Hwasa is seen sporting the Old Skool Mule from Vans and has been said to be one of the most well-loved slip-on mules in the market.

Vans Old Skool Mule, $89. Buy it here.

3. Jennie

Keep it cool and fresh with a pair of white sneakers, like the ones spotted on Jennie. The adidas Continental 80 sneakers capture all the retro vibes of the classic ’80s leather trainers and are super versatile — you can pair them with almost everything.

adidas Continental 80 shoes, $150. Buy it here

4. Park Shin-hye

Opting for a sporty chic outfit? For a streamlined, put-together ensemble, Park Shin Hye opted for the Nike VaporWaffle sneakers to add some colour and height to her look.

Nike VaporWaffle sneakers, $1,312. Buy it here

5. TaeYeon

Whoever said you can’t pair your sneakers with your favourite summer dress obviously hasn’t seen TaeYeon’s ensemble. Here, the star pulls off a pretty pink dress with a classic pair of Nike Air Force 1s that look effortlessly chic and super girly at the same time.

Nike Air Force 1 Pixel – Women Shoes, $169. Buy it here

6. Hyeri

Like Michael Jordan himself, the Air Jordan 1 was an instant hit. Spotted on many celebs, the shoes come in different variations, from high to low cuts, in an extensive range of colours. Here, Hyeri sports the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Spruce Aura’ which sees a more muted colour palette to its look.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Spruce Aura’ Womens, from $452. Buy it here

7. Yoona

Designed for both functionality and style, the Nike Air Max 98 boasts a textured look alongside Nike Air cushioning making it a comfortable pair to walk all day in.

The shoes feature OG design lines that were inspired by the walls of the Grand Canyon while adding bursts of fresh colour to the upper, and it makes a refreshing addition to your capsule collection if you’re on the hunt for a pair that speaks volume.

Nike Air Max 98, $189.99. Buy it here

8. Seohyun

South Korean actress and singer, Seohyun, looks pretty in pink with this winter ensemble. Here, she’s wearing the Palladium lace-up ankle boots in star white that features a durable rubber toe bumper and rubber outsole.

The brand is well-known for its hard-wearing and functional footwear, and this particular pair is no different. What we love about this ankle boots is that it’s not only comfortable, but it also goes well with your favourite pair of jeans or a casual pair of shorts.

Palladium Lace Up Ankle Boots, $101.99. Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.