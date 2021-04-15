8 stylish storage ideas for toys, books & the Kids' room

Whether in the playroom (but we know the entire house is their playroom, really), toys, books and the like can really create chaos in your space. If you’re looking for stylish ways to keep your home clutter-free, keep scrolling.

1. Make them a part of the decor

If you can’t beat ’em, showcase ’em.

Be it open shelves or wall shelves, you can create a vignette of sorts with toys for the kids’ room as you would on a console or coffee table. Add balance with varying heights, and allow enough empty space in between so it looks styled, not cluttered.

2. Display books

Childrens’ books often come with whimsical drawings and happy hues that can add to the ambience of the playroom and make it easy for little eyes to read. Create a wall shelf and display them gallery-style, and consider styling them with stuffed toys or wall hangings.

3. Use baskets

There’s nothing quite as stylishly versatile as a basket when it comes to storage — be it for blankets, throws, stuffed animals or books.

4. Use sliding bins

Apart from functionality, white opaque boxes paired with wood also offer a minimalist Scandi-style look. You can dress them up with decals or typography.

5. Frame or hang art pieces

Instead of keeping them away in a stack or in a folder, display the drawings or paintings that your kids are most proud of. Plus, they’ll give your kiddos a sense of pride when they look at them, too.

6. Install a mini hammock

Got more stuffed toys than you can count? Borrow this adorable idea and install a hammock for all their stuffed toy friends – it makes for a super cute statement, too.

7. Get jars for knick knacks

Jars aren’t just great for the kitchen. They organise and make random bits and bobs look pretty, too. If you’re worried about safety, look for clear acrylic or plastics that look like glass.

8. Have a secret cabinet

If you’re planning for a makeover or have yet to renovate a new home, consider this idea. Make use of wall niches to create a wardrobe with shelves and sliding bins that can stow everything from thingamajigs to books and toys.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.