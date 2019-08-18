8 surprising things you didn't know about celebrity mum Stefanie Sun

We don't think it's an exaggeration when we say that Stefanie Sun is a national treasure. The super-talented singer-songwriter, who has been in the industry for a whopping 19 years (give or take a little, since she has taken two breaks), kickstarted her career with Yan Zi in 2000 after she graduated from Nanyang Technological University with a degree in business studies. Her debut album was followed by My Desired Happiness, also in 2000, which cemented her status as The One to Watch.

Stefanie snagged multiple Best Newcomer awards that year and her first three albums went on to sell 1.5 million copies by Sept 2001. Till today, she enjoys massive popularity in Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Malaysia. There are of course, her National Day Parade theme songs which almost every Singaporean can sing with gusto, her flamboyant and energetic sold-out concerts and her bold coloured 'dos (she once spotted a full head of neon orange hair).

There are plenty of things many of us know and love about her, but also some little-known facts. Think you know everything there is to know about her? Read on.

1. SHE REMOVED A MOLE, APPARENTLY FOR SUPERSTITIOUS REASONS

Rumours started buzzing in 2011 when Stefanie attended a publicity event at Beijing sans her trademark mole - which was at the corner of her right eyelid. The sharp-eyed Chinese media immediately caught the wind, and speculated that she removed it because she wanted to have a Dragon baby. 2012 is the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

In an interview with The New Paper, she confirmed that she had removed it permanently and felt relieved that she didn't have to see it anymore every time she looked in the mirror. Asked whether it was because she wanted to increase her chances of conceiving a baby, she said, half in jest: "Yes, the great teacher in the hidden mountains of the Himalayas also said I would be even more popular than ever, have super smart triplets, a very smooth pregnancy and a long-lasting marriage filled with much bliss and happiness". She adds: "Just as long as I remove a piece of flesh atop my right eye."

Fun fact: She gave birth to a baby boy in Oct 2012. Coincidence?

2. SHE GOT HER START BECAUSE SOMEONE BELIEVED IN HER

At a time when it was rare (we mean impossible) for well-known international labels to sign local artistes, Warner Music Group in Singapore decided to make an exception for Stefanie. Its then-managing director, Kathleen Tan, said in an interview with The New Paper that "Stefanie Sun has sheer talent that money can't buy". She adds: "If I, as the managing director, and my counterpart in Taiwan didn't believe in that talent, she would not be what she is today."

It was also thanks to Stefanie's mentors Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song that she got her big break - they were the ones who approached Warner Music Singapore for a recording contract in 1999. Stef was taking lessons at the Lee Wei Song School of Music at the time.

3. HER LABEL LAUNCHED HER FIRST SINGLE IN AN UNCONVENTIONAL WAY

With a down-to-earth demeanour and a raw, fresh-faced girl-next-door appeal, Stefanie was no conventional starlet (read: not glamorous enough). The label decided to introduce her in a more creative manner, by cutting a sample of her song, Cloudy Sky, and getting it played on music-linked websites and Warner Music's official homepage.

Little was revealed except for the singer's name and the song title, and it was accompanied by a tagline, "There's never been before a 22-year-old singer like this girl", according to Kathleen Tan. The song was played continuously and it went viral, piquing people's interest. The rest, is history.

4. SHE ONCE HAD AN AUTOGRAPH SESSION IN TAIWAN DISRUPTED BY A MAN WAVING A GUN

In the year 2000, a man apparently stormed an autograph session and tried to hold Stefanie hostage with a gun. He rushed on stage, grabbed Sun and fired a shot in the air at the Sogo Department Store in Chungli, a town near Taipei. Security guards reportedly subdued the man, suspected to be mentally ill, and handed him to the police. Whew!

5. HER YOUNGER SISTER LOOKS LIKE A SPLITTING IMAGE OF HER

In fact, the staff in a restaurant they went to couldn't tell who was the real Stef, according to a hilarious Instagram post, in which she jokingly told them her sister was the real Stefanie. Her sister is in fact six years younger, and reports say she reportedly works as a doctor at the dermatology department at Singapore General Hospital. They also have an elder sister who apparently works in the financial industry. Her sisters frequently appear on her social media posts and have both made appearances at her concerts.

6. SHE SECRETLY MARRIED HER DUTCH-INDONESIAN HUSBAND

In March 2011, Stefanie secretly registered her marriage to Dutch-Indonesian Nadim Van Der Ros, whom she had been dating for five years. He's not in the entertainment industry - he's the founder of Be An Idea, a brand strategy consultancy that facilitates better conversations for positive change.