8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

A photo of Tampines GreenVerge with a wrongly assembled precast went viral last year. This is a classical example of what will go (embarrassingly) wrong if the defect inspection was not done correctly and carried out in time.

Hence, we have carefully compiled a list of 8 quick facts which every HDB Homeowners must know. This list helps to ensure that the HDB flat defects checking process is carried out properly, and at the right time!

#1. START LOOKING FOR DEFECTS ONCE YOU HAVE RECEIVED YOUR KEYS!

The sooner you get to finish the defects reporting and rectification, the sooner you can start your renovation!

The longer you procrastinate, even simple defect rectifications will take longer since your neighbours who have reported their defects earlier, will get to be attended first.

#2. DEFECTS LIABILITY PERIOD (DLP) IS 1 YEAR

The Defects Liability Period (DLP) is the only time where you, the homeowner, can lay claim to any unfinished, defective and substandard quality to be rectified by the contractor.

The DLP for a new HDB flat is 1 year, effective from the date of key collection. During the DLP, the defects which are reported will be rectified within 14 days by the contractor.

After the 1-year DLP has lapsed, you have to engage your contractor to rectify the issues.

#3. ENSURE ALL DEFECTS ARE REPORTED AND RECTIFIED BEFORE THE COMMENCEMENT OF RENOVATION WORKS

All defects must be rectified before the renovation starts. This is to avoid disputes over who is the right party responsible for rectifying the defects.

#4. WARRANTY PERIOD IS DIFFERENT FROM DLP