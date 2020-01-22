8 things to look out for when buying a hot pot

Steamboat, the Chinese rendition of fondue, is an extremely popular choice for reunion dinner during the Chinese New Year period.

Also known as hot pot (火锅), it is an easy to cook meal where ingredients are tossed in a large pot of carefully prepared flavorful broth.

It is also said that the round steamboat pot, which symbolizes "reunion" (团圆), has the power to enhance friendship and unite family members.

If you wish to save money and effort of queuing for hours, just to dine at an overpriced steamboat restaurant, you can consider organising a simple steamboat reunion dinner at the comfort of your own home.

In addition, it is a much healthier option as you have complete control over the type of ingredients that go into your hot pot.

Nevertheless, the first step to organising the steamboat reunion dinner would be purchasing the right steamboat appliance.

Hence, here is a simple guide to help you get started on the ultimate communal dining experience!

#1. ELECTRICAL OR GAS?

PHOTO: Shopee

Electrical steamboats come either as standalone or as part of the induction cooker, while others come bundled together with a portable gas stove which runs on compatible gas canister.

The advantage of getting a steamboat that runs on electricity is that the cooking is more consistent and they are the easiest to clean up.

However, it is not portable since you need to ensure that there is an electrical plug.