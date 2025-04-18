8 things parents do early on to remain close with their adult kids

Every parent hopes their child will grow up and still feel close, not out of obligation, but by genuine choice. That kind of lasting bond doesn't happen overnight. It's built slowly, through simple yet intentional moments that quietly but clearly say: You matter to me, just as you are.

Through our research and years of working with families, we've seen a consistent pattern.

The strongest lifelong parent-child relationships often begin with the little things — small, loving gestures repeated over time. These early, everyday connections lay the foundation for deep closeness that lasts well into adulthood.

Here are 8 powerful things parents do early on to build lasting closeness with their kids:

1. They listen like it's the most important thing they'll do all day.

Not just nodding while scrolling or multitasking. Truly listening. When kids feel heard, whether they're 5 or 25, they feel valued. Parents who put down their phones and give their full attention raise kids who grow up knowing they're worth someone's time.

2. They validate feelings instead of brushing them off.

When a child says, "I'm scared" or "I'm sad," minimising that emotion may seem helpful, but it sends the message that feelings are inconvenient. Saying, "I hear you" or "That sounds really hard" teaches your child that it's safe to open up, and that emotions are meant to be felt, not fixed.

3. They admit when they mess up.

Saying "I'm sorry" doesn't weaken your authority. It deepens respect. Kids who see their parents take responsibility learn that relationships are about honesty and humility. And when they grow up, they won't be afraid to come to you, even when they're struggling.

4. They create rituals, not just routines.

It's not just brushing teeth or packing lunches. It's the silly song you sing before school, the bedtime chats, the pancake Sundays. These small, repeated moments become part of your child's emotional memory bank. Later in life, they're often what your kids remember most.

5. They give their child space to become who they really are.

Not every child will reflect their parent's personality, dreams, or values, and that's okay. The parents who stay close to their kids later on are the ones who embrace their child's uniqueness early.

They cheer for the dancer, the gamer, the quiet thinker, the wild explorer whoever their child turns out to be.

6. They make room for the hard conversations.

Sex, failure, fears, friendships and anxiety, the tough stuff. Parents who stay close into adulthood are the ones who don't shy away from uncomfortable topics. They create a space where nothing is off-limits and their kids learn: I can talk to my parents about anything.

7. They respect their child's growing independence.

It's tempting to hold on tight. But closeness doesn't come from control. It comes from trust. As kids grow, the parents who stay connected are the ones who give freedom with guidance, not fear.

They don't take it personally when their child wants space. They see it as a sign of healthy growth.

8. They show up - not just physically, but emotionally.

Presence isn't about being at every game or event (though that's great too). It's about being emotionally available. Kids remember who was there when they were crying in their room, or quietly celebrating a small win. It's those moments that make them feel secure and keep them coming back for connection even as adults.

You don't need to be a perfect parent to raise a child who stays close. You just need to be present, consistent, and emotionally available.

The parents who enjoy deep, lasting relationships with their adult children aren't the ones who "got it all right." They're the ones who made love, respect, and connection the foundation from the very beginning.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.