8 things you might not know about the flu

1. FACT: IT’S MORE SERIOUS THAN YOU THINK

Influenza is a serious, contagious infection that can lead to complications and it poses a serious threat worldwide.

In Singapore, influenza viruses are prevalent year-round with two peak seasons usually between May to July and November to January.

According to MOH, influenza-like illnesses account for about 800,000 attendances at polyclinics and around 80,000 patients with such illness are seen at emergency departments per year.

During peak influenza seasons, up to 64 per cent of patients with influenza-like illness are tested positive for the influenza virus. Each year, it is estimated that influenza accounts for about 600 deaths here.

Even in otherwise healthy people, the flu can lead to a wide range of severe and life-threatening complications.

The sudden appearance of symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches tiredness, vomiting or diarrhoea could suggest an influenza infection.

2. FACT: IT’S DIFFERENT FROM A COLD

Due to the fact that both types of illnesses have similar symptoms, it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone.