8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

After having sex, it can be tempting to remain in bed and bask in the afterglow until you fall asleep. However, if you don’t wash up after intercourse, you run the risk of getting unpleasant infections such as urinary tract infections. Here are eight things you need to do after sex in order to keep yourself in the pink of health.

URINATE

PHOTO: Pixabay

Prevent urinary tract infections from happening by peeing right after sex. During sex, sometimes bacteria from the anal region can end up near the vaginal and urinary tract areas, and urinating prevents the bacteria from spreading and reaching your bladder.

CHECK THE CONDOM, IF YOUR PARTNER USED ONE