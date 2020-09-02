8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

After having sex, it can be tempting to remain in bed and bask in the afterglow until you fall asleep. However, if you don’t wash up after intercourse, you run the risk of getting unpleasant infections such as urinary tract infections. Here are eight things you need to do after sex in order to keep yourself in the pink of health.
URINATE
Prevent urinary tract infections from happening by peeing right after sex. During sex, sometimes bacteria from the anal region can end up near the vaginal and urinary tract areas, and urinating prevents the bacteria from spreading and reaching your bladder.
CHECK THE CONDOM, IF YOUR PARTNER USED ONE
Whether you’ve been with a new partner recently or with your current partner for a long time, practising safe sex is never a bad thing. If your partner has used a condom, check for tears or breaks in the condom and be sure to dispose of it properly. What’s more, checking the condom can help prevent possible pregnancy scares, unless you’re trying for a baby.
CHECK FOR DISCHARGE
Odd-coloured discharge can be a sign of infection or bleeding, so make it a point to check right after sex and monitor your vaginal discharge afterwards.
CLEANSE YOUR VAGINA
We’re not saying you have to do a douche (we’d never recommend this!), but wipe the outer areas of your vagina with wet wipes that’s suitable for sensitive areas. Remember to wipe from front to back to prevent UTI.
GET TESTED IF YOU HAVE A NEW PARTNER
If you’ve recently slept with a new partner, make it a point to get tested so you stay safe and protect yourself.
DRINK WATER
It’s a good habit to always pee after sex and drinking water can help you to pee more. This will help your body flush out more bacteria and prevent infections from happening. It’s also a good idea to hydrate yourself after all the vigorous action.
WASH YOUR HANDS
If you had touched yourself or your partner’s genitals during sex, you should wash your hands with soap and water to get rid of any bacteria that you may have picked up.
CLEAN YOUR SEX TOYS
Used sex toys might spread infections and sexually transmitted diseases if they are not cleaned properly. Check the packaging for cleaning instructions as different types of toys require specific methods of cleaning. If you have thrown the box away, a good rule of thumb is to use liquid antibacterial soap and hot water to wipe the toy.