8 things you need to know about allergies during pregnancy

Pregnancy changes your body in strange ways, and if you have allergies, you may notice that your reactions are different for a while.

Allergies can be a nuisance, especially when you're pregnant and your body is erratic. They can, however, be safely treated, so you don't have to suffer from your allergies during pregnancy.

Allergies During Pregnancy

Allergies are caused by the body's immune system overreacting to a protein. These proteins could be derived from foods, pollens, house dust, animal hair, or moulds. They are known as allergens. The term allergy refers to the immune system's reaction to a non-toxic substance as if it were toxic.

Allergies during pregnancy are especially common in pregnant women, even in those who have never had long-term allergies before. In other words, new allergies can develop during pregnancy. In other cases, allergies that were previously present may worsen.

Is it possible to develop allergies while pregnant?

Yes, allergies can occur during pregnancy, sometimes for the first time and certainly if you have a history of them. Allergies are common during pregnancy, but not all women who have them are long-term allergy sufferers. Many women who have no prior allergies only experience symptoms during pregnancy.

Types of Allergies

Every individual is unique, and allergies are no exception. While some reactions are more common than others, your allergies (and how your immune response manifests) will be unique to you. The following are the most common types of allergies:

Pollen Allergies

Also known as Hay Fever, allergies to pollen in the air can cause symptoms similar to the common cold, such as sneezing and coughing.

Food Allergies

Food allergies can be mild to severe. Furthermore, not all foods must be consumed in order to cause a reaction. Topical application of the food can also cause reactions in some cases.

Drug Allergies

Allergic reactions to drugs and pharmaceuticals can have a wide range of consequences with varying degrees of severity.

Pet Allergies

One of the leading causes of allergies is pet dander. These allergies can sometimes become more severe when you're pregnant.

Allergies to insects

Insect bites and bee stings can cause severe allergic reactions in some people.

Mould Allergies

While mould spores in the air are not uncommon, certain types can cause mild to severe allergic reactions.

Latex Allergies

Some people are allergic to latex, causing skin irritation or other reactions.

Food Allergy During Pregnancy

PHOTO: Unsplash

Food allergy and food intolerance are frequently confused because symptoms of food intolerance can mimic those of food allergy. Food intolerance, on the other hand, does not involve the immune system and does not result in severe allergic reactions (known as anaphylaxis). Food intolerance is also not detected by allergy testing.

Food intolerance can be a difficult concept to grasp, and doctors are no exception. Foods can sometimes increase the frequency and severity of migraine headaches, rashes (such as hives), or stomach upset from irritable bowel syndrome.

Food intolerances and allergic reactions can change during pregnancy; for some pregnant women, existing intolerance improves, while for others, it worsens. Increased hormone levels in the body are most likely contributing to these changes. Also, keep in mind that most food intolerances will not harm you or your baby.

If you've ever had food allergies, talk to your practitioner and an allergist about whether you should consider restricting your diet in any way while pregnant and/or breastfeeding. The recommendations may differ slightly for you and your baby.

Food Intolerance Symptoms

Food intolerance symptoms can include:

Nervousness

Tremor

Sweating

Rapid respiration

Migraine, headache

Diarrhoea

Sensations of burning on the skin

Tightness in the neck and chest

Breathing difficulties - asthma-like symptoms

Food Allergy Symptoms

Mild to moderate food allergies cause the following symptoms:

Itching, burning, and swelling in the area around the mouth

Facial or eye swelling

Clogged nose

Rash on the skin (eczema)

Urticaria (skin becomes red and raised)

Diarrhoea, stomach cramps

Breathing problems, such as wheezing and asthma

Nausea and vomiting

What Are the Dangers of Allergies in Pregnancy?

PHOTO: Unsplash

When you're pregnant, allergies pose very little risk to you or your baby. Severe allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, will generally pose the most significant and severe risk to expectant mothers. Anaphylaxis can be treated with an injection of epinephrine (an epi-pen), so carrying one with you is usually recommended if you have a history of severe allergic reactions.

The other two risks posed by allergies are secondary in nature. Allergies can disrupt your sleep, nutrition, and overall health. Such interruptions may pose some health risks if they continue for a long enough period of time. Similarly, some allergy medications can be hazardous to your infant.

How To Prevent Allergies During Pregnancy?

There are things you can do to manage and prevent food allergies while pregnant.

1. Bring your own food

You may want to bring your own food into the hospital for the birth, at least until the hospital kitchens can accommodate your needs.

2. Adrenaline devices

If you have an emergency adrenaline device, such as an EpiPen or Anapen, consult with your allergist about the best way to use it during pregnancy.

3. Managing reaction to food

PHOTO: Pexels

If you have a food allergy or are restricting your diet due to food intolerance, you may need to be creative when it comes to eating a healthy pregnancy diet. You can ask to be referred to a dietician if you need assistance creating a great new, baby-friendly diet.

If you suspect you have a food allergy or intolerance, consult your doctor before changing your diet. If you have a medically diagnosed food allergy and are concerned about not getting enough nutrients during pregnancy, consult your midwife or doctor.

Depending on your allergies, you may be referred to a dietician to assist you in selecting alternative foods that will provide you and your baby with the nutrients you require.

4. Eat healthily

The most important thing expectant mothers can do, according to doctors, is eating a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, fish, and vitamin D. Consuming these foods may lower a child's risk of developing allergic diseases. Before making any dietary changes during pregnancy, consult with your doctor.

Is It Safe to Take Allergy Medications While Pregnant?

Consult your doctor to determine which medications you can safely take while pregnant. Even if you've been taking prescription, over-the-counter, or homoeopathic medications on a regular basis, don't stop using them until you get the okay from a practitioner, who should be the first and final authority on any allergy treatments you use.

However, there are some general dos and don'ts when it comes to allergy medications during pregnancy:

Antihistamines

Antihistamines may or may not be safe to use during pregnancy, so consult your doctor first. The most prescribed medication is Benadryl (diphenhydramine). Loratadine is usually considered safe, but check with your doctor first; some won't give the go-ahead, especially during the first trimester.

Some doctors will prescribe Chlorpheniramine and triprolidine on a limited basis, but most will advise you to find an alternative.

Regular decongestants

Regular decongestants containing pseudoephedrine or phenylephrine (such as Sudafed, Claritin-D, and DayQuil) are not recommended for pregnant women, particularly during the first trimester. Following that, some doctors allow limited use (once or twice for a day or so), because using decongestants more frequently can restrict blood flow to the placenta.

Don't worry if you've already taken them; simply notify your doctor before taking them again. Vicks VapoRub is completely safe when used as directed.

Nasal sprays

Nasal sprays containing steroids are generally considered safe for pregnant women, but consult your practitioner for brand and dosing recommendations. Nasal strips and saline sprays are always appropriate. Avoid nonsteroidal nasal sprays containing ozymetazoline (such as Afrin) unless your doctor has given you the all-clear.

Can allergy shots be administered during pregnancy?

Allergy shots are considered safe for pregnant women, but only if they received them for a period of time prior to conception. Most allergists agree that starting allergy shots during pregnancy is not a good idea because it causes changes in your already fluctuating immune system and may result in unexpected reactions.

Allergies are aggravating, especially when you're pregnant, and your body is a little erratic. They can, however, be treated safely, so you don't have to suffer from allergies while pregnant.

The key to managing allergies during pregnancy is prevention. If you have a known allergy, talk to your doctor about which foods or activities to steer clear of to prevent unwanted triggers.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.