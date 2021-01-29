8 tidying tips from Singapore's first certified KonMari consultant

This year’s Chinese New Year celebration is going to look very different. Without the distraction of large crowds while visiting, there’s a chance your guests will be looking amore closely round your home instead. Need an expert’s tips on decluttering and beautifying your home, leaving only the things that spark joy? Here’s help from Eve Wee-Ang, the first Singaporean to be a certified KonMari consultant.

See things from your guests’ perspectives

PHOTO: Pexels

Imagine yourself as a guest walking into your home. Does the current state of your house reflect who you are?

Our own perception is often inaccurate as we see our home every day, and we might overlook certain areas when it comes to tidying and cleaning.