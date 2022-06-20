8 tips to become a more sustainable traveller in 2022

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues - because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Given that the travel industry is responsible for 8 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions alone, it’s time to include the concept of sustainability in this aspect, now that the flood gates have opened, and we’re all rushing to book our next travel adventure.

Though our wanderlust hearts can never deny a travel opportunity, here are some tips on how you can rethink your post-pandemic travel and become a more eco-conscious traveller in 2022.

Ditch the plane, and embrace slow travel

Among the top ten carbon polluting sectors in the world, aviation is set to reach to a quarter of all emissions by 2050. Yeah we know, that sounds outrageous. Though we can’t seem to avoid flying, when the situation permits, it’s a good idea to hop on a train or bus to get from one city to another (especially in larger regions like Europe and the US).

The plus side of this slow travel, also allows you to experience a city or country’s stunning landscapes and countryside along the way.

PHOTO: Unsplash

In a city itself, we suggest opting to tour around on bicycles or e-scooters to take in your destination’s nooks and crannies – just like a local. If you must take a cab, opt for ride-sharing, which would not only allow you to offset your emissions, but also meet some interesting people along the way. The greater the number of passengers, the lower the carbon footprint for each person.

If a flight seems to be the only option, look for airlines that use biofuels and renewable jet fuels if possible. More airlines are trying to adopt to this as technology progresses.

To name a few, Alaska Airlines, KLM, Aeromexico, Lufthansa, United and Delta Airlines are making the transition. Singapore Airlines is also set to start using a blend of fuel derived from used cooking oil and waste animal fats under a pilot programme.

Put a greener roof over your head

PHOTO: Unsplash

You don’t have to camp around in the wilderness to be a more eco-conscious traveller. As avid nature lovers who have a love for nice things, let us introduce you to the concept of Eco-lodging and cabins.

A popular concept on Airbnb, filter your search by clicking “Earth Homes”, and you’ll be presented with a plethora of options including homes that are sustainably made with natural materials, offer solar panels or are owned by green thumbs who share the sustainable-living thinking.

For folks that prefer the comfort and convenience of hotels and resorts, it’s a good habit to check out their websites for environmental credentials and eco-friendly practices.

They could be simple things like the sourcing produce and ingredients locally, the use of renewable energy, recycled composite, or the absence of single-use plastic products. Accommodation booking websites like Trip.com are also hopping on the sustainability train, where users can offset their CO2 emissions during checkout with the help of digital tools like Choose.

Use the power of the ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign

PHOTO: Pexels

Often hotels go through gallons of water and energy due to unnecessary washing of linens and other fabrics.

By hanging the ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on your door, you can minimise your carbon footprint and reuse your bed linens and towels, as well as save energy when comes to non-essential vacuuming and cleaning. This works great for short trips that do not require frequent turn-down services.

Pick local & seasonal

PHOTO: Unsplash

Most of our travel dollars end-up being pocketed by foreign-owned large conglomerates. In a bit to support the local community and culture, try breaking away from splurging on fast and unsustainable travel practices.

This support can come in different ways like eating at restaurants that perform farm-to-table practises and utilise seasonal ingredients, shopping for products created by local artisans, choosing a family-owned stay instead of a chain hotel, and partaking in sustainable activities like fishing and hiking with local guides.

Eliminate single-use plastics

PHOTO: Unsplash

The accomplice to our on-the-go lifestyle, single use plastic has become more of a hindrance than a solution when it comes to eco-conscious travel. A good habit would be to travel with your own cutlery and refillable water bottles and mugs (helpful for coffee and reducing the use of plastic and paper cups).

There are many companies out there offering foldable variations that make for the perfect travel essential. It is also good to bring your own toiletries in refillable bottles to omit using the plastic ones given in hotels.

Invest in a good multi-purpose travel plug too. Reusable and applicable world-wide, you’ll be saving so much on plastic and dollar bills on this, compared to buying a new one every time you fly.

Your skincare also matters

PHOTO: Unsplash

Though good for your skin, it is not common knowledge that many sunscreens contain a common chemical called oxybenzone that can harm coral reefs in the oceans with sea anemones and corals. Though we don’t recommend going skin-commando, we do recommend using the right one.

While purchasing your sunscreen, look out for this chemical and opt for reef-safe options that contain natural products and raw elements instead. Brands like Supergoop! are coming up with new formulas that are reef-safe and offer a healthy amount of SPF as well.

Get thrifty with your clothes

PHOTO: Unsplash

Trust us, nobody understands the excitement of purchasing new clothes for a trip more. Yet, the clothes we purchase for a trip often end up sitting on our closet shelves afterwards with no suitable occasion to wear them to.

The best way to go about it is to create a capsule wardrobe with lots of basics that can be matched to create different outfits. If you simply must shop, try thrifting and purchasing second-hand instead (check out our article on the best Instagram thrift stores in Singapore).

This applies to winter clothing too, if you’re living around the equator where summer all-year is a thing. Otherwise, invest in one to two quality pieces, which will last for years.

Leave no traces behind

PHOTO: Unsplash

The best tip we can offer you is to leave a place better off than when you arrived. Donate to sustainable efforts, opt for beach clean-ups and offer your support for hotels that are taking care of wild-life protection and nursery programs.

We know bubble baths can be tempting, but opt for shorter showers instead, and conserving energy by turning off plugs and switches when not in use. After all, sometimes a drop in the ocean can cause a ripple reaction.

Happy travels!

This article was first published in City Nomads.