8 tips on choosing the best virtual office in Singapore for your business

One of the requirements for incorporating a company in Singapore is that it should have a registered office address.

Traditionally, businesses would rent a physical space to use as their office.

Recently, however, some companies have chosen to utilise virtual offices, where businesses rent a business address and use it as their own.

The use of virtual offices has become increasingly popular over the years, especially for small companies.

While each package differs, virtual office packages usually include services such as business addresses, communication services like phone and receptionist services, and business meeting spaces.

Here are 8 considerations that business owners might have when choosing a virtual office package:

1. PRICE

One important consideration for business owners is the cost of utilising a virtual office.

The price of renting a virtual office package can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per annum.

However, the cheapest virtual office packages sometimes include only a mailing address with an option to add on other services.

Their addresses may also not be located downtown as compared to more expensive package options which come with more premium addresses.

Furthermore, it is important to check that there are no hidden costs in the virtual office package that you sign up for.

For instance, some virtual office companies require you to top up money for mail forwarding services.

Thus, you should check through your agreement carefully to avoid these hidden charges.

2. SERVICES

Unlike renting an actual office space, the use of a virtual office provides more flexibility to business owners as it allows them to choose the types of services to subscribe for.

Such services may include mail forwarding, corporate secretary services and an office phone.

Thus, it is important to be aware of the services included in each package and whether it would be sufficient to suit your business' needs.

Additionally, it is important to check whether the virtual office provider has the option for you to add on services to meet the future requirements of your business.

3. DURATION OF SUBSCRIPTION

Another important factor to consider is the duration of your subscription.

Some virtual office providers specify a minimum 6-month period of subscription.

However, it may be possible to negotiate with your provider for a longer or shorter period to suit your business needs.

4. TERMINATION OF SUBSCRIPTION

It is also important to consider the terms of termination and renewal, and whether it is possible to get a refund in the event of termination.

This will provide you with flexibility to change virtual office providers if you need to do so.

5. LOCATION

Although your business may be run remotely, clients may still need to visit your office.

Thus, it is important that your virtual office is accessible.

The location of your virtual office may also have an impact on the branding of your business.