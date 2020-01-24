8 tips on how you can feast without feeling guilty this Chinese New Year

Without a doubt, Chinese New Year is one of the best times to enjoy non-stop feasting. There are tons of goodies like pineapple tarts and bakkwa for you to nibble on when you go visiting, and the default meal is a steamboat lunch or dinner.

However, if you don't watch what you eat, you might end up having to put in extra time at the gym because you put on more weight than expected.

Jaclyn Reutens, clinical dietitian at Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultants shares eight tips on how you can enjoy eating and drinking this festive season while still keeping your waistline intact.

LOAD UP ON VEGETABLES

Vegetables are rich in fibre, and will fill you up quickly so you have less room for snacks.

CONTROL YOUR PORTIONS

Whether it's a breakfast, lunch or dinner feast, take a small serving of everything (no more than four goodies per house) and do not go back for second helpings.

PICK THE RIGHT FOODS

When served by relatives, pick mandarin oranges instead of calorific Chinese New Year goodies. If your friends and family are having steamboat, go for the fresh ingredients instead of processed foods, and don't slurp up all the soup, which is usually high in sodium, oil and fat.

EAT BEFORE VISITING

Avoid visiting on an empty stomach, as you'd be more likely to overeat. Have a light breakfast, such as a slice of bread with a glass of milk, or a small bowl of cereal with yogurt. Drink at least 250ml of water before entering each house.