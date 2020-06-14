8 toasters and electric ovens that make breakfast easier

These toasters are not only easy on the eye, they're loaded with features that make breakfast a pleasure to prepare.

Whether you're making a meal for a large family or just want something to make that pre-work morning routine easier, we've got you covered.

Retro Three-layer Mini Oven, $99.90

PHOTO: Lazada

This adorable retro mini oven doesn't just toast bread - it can bake chicken, potatoes, or anything else you can fit into it! We especially love the vintage green shade and knob-style controls.

Kenwood Silver Toaster, $89

PHOTO: Amazon

This classic toaster comes with adjustable browning control and an automatic bread centring system for that perfectly-toasted sandwich.

De'Longhi Icona Vintage 2 Toaster, $129

PHOTO: Amazon

Fans of the retro look will love the matte finish and chrome details of this toaster. With one-push buttons for defrosting and reheating, making toast in the morning has never been easier.

Sona 4-Slices Toaster, $69.90

PHOTO: Shopee

The dual controls on this toaster mean that you can prepare sandwiches for each member of the household according to their preference - whether it's lightly toasted or extra crispy - in half the time. Perfect for those busy mornings!

Powerpac 8L Electric Oven Toaster, $37.90

PHOTO: Shopee

The 8L capacity of this oven offers plenty of functionality, allowing you to cook more than just toast. At less than $40, it's a steal, too.

Tefal Toast N' Egg, $69.90

PHOTO: Shopee

This breakfast station comes with the added functionality of cooking eggs at the same time as your toast, and even has different trays according to your preference: a steamer tray for hard-boiled eggs and an egg poaching tray.

Bear Automatic Toaster, $39.40

PHOTO: Lazada

Great for those who only eat toast occasionally, this toaster is compact but comes with plenty of features.

The 32mm wide slot can accommodate extra-thick bread, and 6 heating options give you the choice of having barely-browned toast to golden-brown, or anything in between.

Toffy Double Electric Oven, $143.20

PHOTO: Lazada

This compact electric oven is only 260mm by 240mm, so it can fit right on your countertop. It comes in retro shades of mint and cream, with chrome details that we love.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.