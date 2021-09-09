8 top crab delivery services in Singapore for a seafood party

Meaty, fresh, and succulent — it’s no secret that Singaporeans have an undying love for crab. After all, the chilli crab is considered one of our national dishes.

If you’re hankering for some juicy crustacean flesh but don’t want to head out, here are some of the best places to dial in for crab delivery — with some even promising to get your fix to your door within an hour.

HolyCrab

Crabs are available for delivery with set meals, which start from a three-course meal comprising a starter, a vegetable dish and a main dish, to which you can add the option of a crab.

These come cooked in a variety of inventive ways, from an Orgasmic Salted Egg to a creamy and spicy oOoOtak Otah in a thick coconut curry. But you can’t go wrong with the Green Mumba, which has the crustacean drenched in a tangy and addictive green chilli sauce you’ll want to mop up with the fried mantou buns (available with crab orders).

Price: From $56 for a three-course meal (additional $138 with the option of a signature crab dish), good for two persons

HolyCrab is at Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, 13 Stamford Road #01-85 Singapore 178905. Visit its website to order.

8 Crabs

Hankering for the crustacean? You can get your fix in a jiffy with 8 Crabs, which promises to deliver cooked crabs to your home within an hour.

Wild-caught Sri Lankan crabs are used here, which the company says are meatier and bigger. They are air-flown in daily so you get the freshest crustaceans. Choose from three flavours: Chilli, Black Pepper and Salted Egg.

Price: From $45.90 for a regular-sized crab (500g) to $228 for a king-sized crab (2kg)

Delivery:Free delivery for orders above $120, otherwise $8 per location. $18 for express one-hour delivery.

Visit its website to order.

Kaixin Crabs

Kaixin Crabs prides itself on farm-bred Sri Lankan crabs that are air-flown in on the daily. Apart from the ubiquitous chilli, black pepper and salted egg yolk crabs, you can also go for the Signature Braised Bee Hoon Crab, Steamed Crab and Ginger Spring Onion Crab.

You can also order other tze char delights that include seafood and stir-fried meats to accompany your crab feast. Delivery within the hour is also available here.

Price: From $48.90 for a regular-sized crab (500g) to $169.90 to a king-sized crab (1.5kg to 1.6kg)

Visit its website to order or for more information.

Mellben Seafood

Mellben Seafood is arguably one of the best-known names on the island for its seafood and in particular, chilli crab, which is thick, spicy, and leans on the sweeter side.

It’s also got a reputation for its Claypot Crab Bee Hoon, alongside other crab dishes like Laksa Crab, Butter Crab, Salted Egg Crab (Dry or Creamy), and Crab Porridge.

Price: From $73 for an 800g crab

Delivery: Islandwide delivery, delivery fee based on distance

Visit its website to order or for more information.

Kelly Jie Seafood

Previously Mellben Seafood at Toa Payoh, it has since been rebranded as Kelly Jie Seafood, named after its vivacious manager, Kelly.

The Claypot Crab Vermicelli Soup is the star player on its menu, spotlighting vermicelli served in a savoury and milky broth infused with a deep crustacean flavour.

But also give the crowd-favourite Creamy Butter Crab and Shimmering Sand Crab a go. The latter comprises a creamy butter sauce with white pepper and crispy oats.

Price: $77.50 for a 700g to 800g crab

Delivery: Islandwide delivery, delivery fee based on distance

Visit its website to order or for more information.

Cajun On Wheels

This halal-certified joint doles out mouthwatering seafood buckets that come brimming with mussels, clams, prawns, and yes, Sri Lankan crabs.

Choose from the Poseidon Bucket, which is good for two, or if you have more mouths to feed, there’s the Olympian Bucket with four 400g crabs.

Or have it your way and build your own bucket. There are a plethora of sauces you can opt for as well, from Sambal Chilli Egg to Cajun Cheese, or the Herb and Butter if you prefer a non-spicy option.

Price: From $98 for a Poseidon Bucket to $226 for an Olympian Bucket.

Delivery: Min. order of $50, free delivery with orders above $120

Visit its website to order or for more information.

Hack It

The name ‘Hack It’ might not bring to mind the thought of seafood, but actually refers to the action of cracking or smashing – the shell of your crustacean, we’re assuming.

The seafood dining concept serves up Asian-style seafood bags here, and you can choose various Seafood Packs, like the Crab In A Pack, Lobster In A Pack, Deluxe Seafood Pack, or create your own. It has five choices of sauces, ranging from Laksa to Creamy Butter and Ma La.

You can even add on a Dungeness crab (from $52.80 for 900g to 1.1kg), or if you’re in the mood to splurge, a Live Alaskan Crab ($596).

Price: From $66 for a Crab in a Pack to $108 for a Deluxe Seafood Pack

Delivery: Islandwide delivery available, with a minimum order of $50. Delivery fees from $8.

Visit its website to order or for more information.

No. 3 Crab Delicacy Seafood Restaurant

Around since 2001, the restaurant got its name from its original coffee shop location, where it was the third stall on the premises. Its signatures include the Signature Curry Crab (using a self-concocted recipe), Crab Beehoon (Fried or Soup), and Chilli Crab.

Price: $78 per kg

Delivery: Islandwide delivery available. $10 delivery fee with a min. order of $40, and free delivery with $150 spent.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.