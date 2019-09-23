8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

PHOTO: Qanvast
Qanvast

All that for less too!

Renovating is expensive business and that's without including your furnishing costs. Feeling your wallet getting thinner? Let us help you cut down on your spending!

From minimalist to elegant contemporary furnishings, Taobao has them all and this September, you get to enjoy more perks and discounts when you shop with them. To help you get started in building your dream interior (whatever style it may be), check out these essentials!

OUR PICKS

1. SCANDINAVIAN

Solid Wood Bed

PHOTO: Qanvast

Sleek, simple and featuring a warm wood grain, this bed will fit right into any Scandinavian interior but what really sold it for us was the headboard. While other headboards are flat, this one isn't - it comes complete with a handy nook to store essentials in (like an alarm clock for instance)!

Solid Wood Sofa

PHOTO: Qanvast

Speaking of multifunctional pieces, this sofa may look like a typical one but it's not - mini nooks have been carved into the armrests, offering more storage compartments for your knick-knacks!

2. CONTEMPORARY

Fabric Double Bed

PHOTO: Qanvast

Living in the lap of luxury isn't some far-off goal with this luxurious fabric double bed. Featuring a classic shape, gold legs and jewel-toned fabric, this bed is the one showstopper that will imbue a sense of splendour.

Leather Sofa

PHOTO: Qanvast

Most contemporary homes employ a darker palette that can come off a little austere. That's why earthy tones and leather accents are commonly used to offset the "cold" vibes. Take cues from this trend and furnish your contemporary living room with this leather sofa that sports a tan hide!

3. MINIMALIST

Minimalist Fabric Sofa

PHOTO: Qanvast

With this sofa you get the best of both fabric and leather sofas - a sturdy cowhide wraps around the frame and provides support for the fabric clad cushions. Though it's rather streamlined, this sofa is lined with gold, giving it the punch it needs to stand apart from the rest of its counterparts.

Modern Minimalist Bed

PHOTO: Qanvast

We also found you a bed to match that sofa! Featuring clean edges, this bed comes in a slate grey, complete with gold legs that complement the sofa from before.

4. MODERN

Modern Fabric Sofa and Chair Combination

PHOTO: Qanvast

Take the headache out of finding complementary options with this combination! While the sofas feature an European-like touch, it's counterbalanced by colourful, trendy round-edged armchairs!

Modern Desk

PHOTO: Qanvast

Does your home have an office or study? You may want to consider investing in a desk. This one in particular comes with hidden storage compartments for your work tools. That's not all - it even has a slot complete with a cavity to store and run your wires through to keep your devices charged.

TAOBAO SALE-BRATION

Start loading your cart from 23 - 25 September. Then, check out on 26 - 28 September to enjoy the following Taobao deals!

  • Shopping Coupons - 100rmb off with every 1000rmb spend with no cap
  • Storewide Discounts, Shop Vouchers, Gift with Purchase and Free Shipping to SG Deals
  • Spend 399rmb get 50rmb off - Use promo code "TBQANVAST"

*Valid from 26 - 28 September. Limited redemptions and for one-time use only. Singapore address must be use at checkout and for in-app orders only. Other T&Cs apply.

This article was first published in Qanvast.

