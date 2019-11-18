8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

A small space may be limited in size, but it doesn't have to be restricted in creativity.

Using real floor plans from soon-to-be-completed BTOs, we show you how to rework your 2-room BTO layout based on your lifestyle and personality.

FOR THE FASHIONISTA

1. Who says you can't have a walk-in wardrobe when you have a 2-room flat? Replace your original living room with your closet.

For added functionality, do up a rotatable mirrored/TV wall divider between your sleeping zone and the wardrobe.

Floor plan used: Bidadari Alkaff Courtview (2-Room Flexi Type 1)

Hacking works: Yes. Remove part of the original kitchen walls and the sliding door that came with the flat.

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

2. Alternatively, if you like more privacy while parading clothes, locate your walk-in wardrobe in the original bedroom in your 2-room BTO and have your bedroom sit where the living room was.

Get a dedicated vanity table while you are at it.

Floor plan used: Bidadari Alkaff Courtview (2-Room Flexi Type 2)

Hacking works: None

Real-life examples:

FOR THE GOOD HOST

3. Treat your guests to a dinner with a view by turning your living room's bay window area into an eating space.

A custom dining bench by the window accommodates plenty of extra company.

Floor plan used: Northshore Residence 1 (2-room Flexible Type 1)

Hacking works: None

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

4. A pull-out dining table in your 2-room BTO gives you plenty of flexibility when hosting guest.

Set it up when it's time for hors d'oeuvres. Put it away when you want everyone to sit out on the couch for a movie night.

Floor plan used: Northshore Residence 1 (2-room Flexible Type 2)

Hacking works: Yes. Replace original wall separating living room and bedroom with a rotating TV wall.

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

FOR THE SUITE LIFE