8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

PHOTO: Third Avenue Studio
Pei Ying
Renonation

A small space may be limited in size, but it doesn't have to be restricted in creativity.

Using real floor plans from soon-to-be-completed BTOs, we show you how to rework your 2-room BTO layout based on your lifestyle and personality.

FOR THE FASHIONISTA

1. Who says you can't have a walk-in wardrobe when you have a 2-room flat? Replace your original living room with your closet.

For added functionality, do up a rotatable mirrored/TV wall divider between your sleeping zone and the wardrobe.

Floor plan used: Bidadari Alkaff Courtview (2-Room Flexi Type 1)

Hacking works: Yes. Remove part of the original kitchen walls and the sliding door that came with the flat.

PHOTO: Renonation

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

PHOTO: Lemonfridge Studio
PHOTO: LemonFridge Studio

2. Alternatively, if you like more privacy while parading clothes, locate your walk-in wardrobe in the original bedroom in your 2-room BTO and have your bedroom sit where the living room was.

Get a dedicated vanity table while you are at it.

Floor plan used: Bidadari Alkaff Courtview (2-Room Flexi Type 2)

Hacking works: None

PHOTO: Renonation

Real-life examples:

PHOTO: Summerhaus D'Zign
PHOTO: Summerhaus D'Zign

FOR THE GOOD HOST

3. Treat your guests to a dinner with a view by turning your living room's bay window area into an eating space.

A custom dining bench by the window accommodates plenty of extra company.

Floor plan used: Northshore Residence 1 (2-room Flexible Type 1)

Hacking works: None

PHOTO: Renonation

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

PHOTO: Rockin Spaces

4. A pull-out dining table in your 2-room BTO gives you plenty of flexibility when hosting guest.

Set it up when it's time for hors d'oeuvres. Put it away when you want everyone to sit out on the couch for a movie night.

Floor plan used: Northshore Residence 1 (2-room Flexible Type 2)

Hacking works: Yes. Replace original wall separating living room and bedroom with a rotating TV wall.

PHOTO: Renonation

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

PHOTO: Ark-hitecture

FOR THE SUITE LIFE

5. Want to feel like you're living in a 5* hotel suite? Get rid of the walls and embrace an open concept.

Have your TV wall as your headboard on the other side to save space.

Go with an open-plan bathroom by replacing concrete walls with glass for that extra luxe feel.

Floor plan used: EastLink@Canberra II (2-room Flexible Type 1)

Hacking works: Yes. The original sliding doors separating the living room and the bedroom as well as part of the bathroom walls.

PHOTO: Renonation

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

PHOTO: Story of Us
PHOTO: D' Initial Concept 

6. Reorganise your bathroom into a spa sanctuary by creating separate wet and dry zones.

Have the vanity and sink area outside, while keeping the shower and toilet enclosed for privacy.

Floor plan used: EastLink@Canberra II (2-room Flexible Type 2)

Hacking works: Yes, in the bathroom. Shifting of sink and shower areas.

PHOTO: Renonation

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

PHOTO: The Concept

FOR THE WORKAHOLIC

7. If you work from home, consider changing up your living room in your 2-room BTO into a dedicated home office.

This gives you much needed space to focus on your work.

Floor plan used: West Plains @ Bukit Batok (2-Room Flexi Type 2)

Hacking works: Yes. Remove original sliding doors.

PHOTO: Renonation

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

PHOTO: The Scientist
PHOTO: The Scientist

8. Don't want to sacrifice your living room in your 2-room BTO? Build a storage unit and conceal a workstation in it.

Pull out a chair when you need to work, then stow it away when you are done to keep your small space clutter free.

Floor plan used: West Plains @ Bukit Batok (2-Room Flexi Type 2)

Hacking works: None

PHOTO: Renonation

REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES:

PHOTO: Vitas Design
PHOTO: Third Avenue Studio

This article was first published in Renonation

More about
Home works

