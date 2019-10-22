8 unique places to visit in Malaysia that'll make you forget about Kuala Lumpur

PHOTO: Instagram/xplore_malaysia
Pinky Chng
Muneerah Bee
The Finder

You don't have to go far to get away.

Just across the causeway, these Malaysian cities make for unconventional vacays.

1. GUNUNG MULU NATIONAL PARK

Known for its majestic karth features, the forest of razor-sharp linestone spires in particular, there’s more beauty than meets the eye at Gunung Mulu National Park.

Beneath, climb through mosaically nature-studded caves, tropical rainforests, waterfalls and more. A variety of tours cater to different levels of climbers and trekkers; a tour to the summit usually takes about four days.

2. KUALA SELANGOR

View this post on Instagram

#malaysiabestattractions #kelipkelipkgkuantan Kampung Kuantan is well known for its Fireflies. Lots of the fireflies nest only available here. Moreover, there has been opinion that magical fireflies are only available at 2 places in the world and one of it is in Kampung Kuantan. The adventure of the fireflies' area began in the early 1970 by a local businessman that saw the commercial potential of this miracle. Now, the adventure has been entrusted to the Kuala Selangor District Council and has expanded rapidly with the addition of 27 small boats that are provided for the visitors. Today, Kampung Kuantan is known for the magical fireflies not only to the local visitors but also around the world. cdt:www.mdks.gov.my We are offering an affordable round trip transport service around 🇲🇾🇸🇬🇹🇭 🚐airport/hotel transfer(KLIA/KLIA2/SUBANG) 🚐city tour/sightseeing 🚐private tour/wedding 🚐school/college/university trip 🚐umrah group 🚐USS,sentosa island🇸🇬 🚐Hatyai,Krabi etc🇹🇭 For booking & enquiries dm/whatsapp 📞+60148406130 email: she_magurlz86@yahoo.com.my #kelipkelip #kualaselangor #kualaselangorfireflies #daytrip #jalanjalanmurah #naturevacation #natureactivities #visitmalaysia #malaysiaholiday #vanservice #transportservice #kliatransport #privatetripmurah #pakettourmalaysia #selangortrip #selangortourism #selangorholiday #kgkuantan #natureseeker #fireflies

A post shared by TRAVEL KLIA VAN RENTAL GENTING (@vanrentalkltour) on

Less than an hour’s drive from Kuala Lumpur, the quiet fishing village of Kuala Selangor’s best-kept secret is its Firefly Park Resort, which is home to one of the biggest firefly colonies in the world.

As dusk settles in, take a boat out to the mangroves to witness the visual symphony of millions of fireflies lit up around the trees – some even in synchrony! Magical.

3. IPOH

Take a whiff of this city brimming with culture at every turn of the street, with shophouses, heritage restaurants and local amenities lining the streets.

Ipoh is known far and wide for her food, and that aside, there’s tons to do as well.

Got kids? They’ll love the Lost World of Tambun water theme park. Or explore the temples and museums for a blast from the past of this charismatic old town.

4. BANJARAN HOT SPRINGS

And just a short travel from Ipoh, amidst 260 million-year old limestone hills, cascading waterfalls and tropical rainforests, the Banjaran Hot Springs Retreat is a luxurious, reinvigorating wellness retreat.

Here, 3 million litres of water billow up daily from the ground below; also within the resort are a crystal cave for metaphysical healing, a pampering spa and wellness centre and more.

5. LANGKAWI

Or take to other waters in Langkawi, an island off the coast of northwestern Malaysia.

Blue waters and white-sand beaches circle expansive parks on this vibrant beach destination that promises an intimate escape back to nature.

Take a jetski tour to explore the waters, trek through the verdant rainforests or simply lounge your day away by the beach.

6. CAMERON HIGHLANDS

View this post on Instagram

Les champs de thé des Cameron Highlands surprennent par leur géométrie originale.⠀ ⠀ Posés à une altitude moyenne de 1 500 m à 200 km au nord de Kuala Lumpur, les Cameron Highlands présentent des paysages très différents du reste de la Malaisie, sculptés par les plantations de thé sinueuses et quelque peu hors du temps. Aujourd’hui très touristique, ce joli coin vert d’Asie du Sud-Est se découvre entre visites de plantations, rituels de cream tea et randonnées en pleine nature. Une bonne bouffée d’air frais pour changer de la moiteur tropicale de la Malaisie⠀ ⠀ Photo : © Dominique Roland⠀ ⠀ #experienceroutard #cameronhighlands #malaisie #malaysia #the #tea #paysage #landscape #teaplantations #voyage

A post shared by Le Routard (@leroutard) on

The hilly highlands are blanketed in green at this beautiful, naturesque getaway destination.

Take in the view at the tea plantations, pick fresh strawberries (and eat them on the spot!) at the fruit farms.

When night falls, take delight in street food and bits and bobs at the Pasar Malam (literally meaning “night market” in Malay) in the region’s Brinchang Town.

7. BUKIT TINGGI

This French-themed holiday village sits on natural forestland some 800 metres above sea level. Which, first of all, means: cool weather!

With the caress of the cooling breeze as you stroll through the resort, it’s not hard to imagine yourself as holidaying in a European countryside – perfect for bringing life back to the weary traveller.

8. KOTA KINABALU

Kota Kinabalu is an increasingly popular holiday destination thanks to its proximity to tropical islands and of course, Mount Kinabalu, the highest mountain in Southeast Asia.

But Kota Kinabalu is worth a visit in its own right – surely apparent through the community of expats who choose to call this place home.

Over 30 ethnic groups make up the city’s cultural DNA, best explored through its attractions, cuisines and people.

This article was first published in The Finder.

More about
Lifestyle travel malaysia

TRENDING

No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he&#039;s got $354k to show her she&#039;s &#039;missing out&#039;
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he's got $354k to show her she's 'missing out'
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
Thai king strips &#039;disloyal&#039; new royal consort of titles
Thai king strips 'disloyal' new royal consort of titles

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
&#039;He needs to apologise first!&#039; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
'He needs to apologise first!' Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

SERVICES