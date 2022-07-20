8 unique themed cafes to check out for your next brunch date

With no shortage of cafes sprouting up these days, there are some unique themed cafes that have caught our attention. Nowadays, these places have become more than just a spot for you to get your caffeine and brunch fix.

In fact, more businesses are taking things up a notch by injecting some novelty into their own cafes.

Take, for instance, Platform 1094, a Harry Potter-themed cafe that serves non-alcoholic and boozy potions.

There are also places like Central Perk, which has been modelled after the hit TV series, Friends, as well as an African-themed cafe that feature its very own hand-carved doors and water glasses hand-blown from Kenya.

To find out more about the other themed cafes in Singapore, keep on scrolling.

Platform 1094

This Harry Potter-inspired cafe, located at Serangoon, will transport you to J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World of Hogwarts. Though it’s not an official franchise of Harry Potter, Platform 1094 is the first magic-themed cafe in Singapore.

Aside from indulging in some comforting grub, the cafe also serves its very own range of non-alcoholic and boozy potions such as Mrs Lich’s butterscotch ale and Mr Lich’s flaming brew.

Platform 1094 is located at 1094 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 328192

Central Perk

Guilty of rewatching Friends over and over again? Well, fans of the ’90s sitcom, you’re in for a real treat because you get to relive your favourite memories of the show over at the Central Perk Cafe located at Central Mall.

If you’ve watched Friends, then you’d know about the cosy coffee shop with the iconic mustard plush couch, which you’ll also get to see at the cafe itself (of course, it’s not the exact same one that was featured in the show, but it’s very similar).

Aside from that, the cafe also features the Pacman machine, Monica’s kitchen, as well as Joey’s handcrafted cabinet, along with other familiar decor pieces that have been featured in the show.

Central Perk is located at 1 Magazine Rd, #01-01 Central Mall, Singapore 059567

1932 Story Cafe

PHOTO: 1932 Story Cafe

Talk about a blast from the past! After two years of restoration works, the Bukit Timah Railway Station and Railway Staff Quarters are finally open to the public. Aside from learning more about the former railway line’s history, visitors can now also check out the new cafe, 1932 Story, a trained-themed cafe decked in lots of antiques, offering a wide range of local and fusion fare. The quaint cafe also offers indoor and outdoor seating and is surrounded by the beautiful lush greenery and railway tracks. 1932 Story Cafe is located at 1005 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 596121

Tiong Bahru Bakery - Safari

By now you would’ve probably tried some of Tiong Bahru Bakery’s famous offerings over at their outlets like Foothills, Raffles City and more, but did you know that TBB also has its own safari-themed cafe located at Dempsey too?

Inspired by her trip to the African safari in Botswana, the founder of TBB, Cynthia Chua, decided to design a rustic safari-themed cafe in the heart of a tropical garden along Minden Road.

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the cafe provides a peaceful getaway for those who are looking for a quiet place to sit back, relax and enjoy their cup of coffee.

Tiong Bahru Bakery – Safari is located at 130E Minden Rd, Singapore 248819

Cafe Kreams

Located in the CBD, this fall-themed Korean cafe is covered in a canopy of red and orange leaves that reminds you of the autumn season in Korea.

The perfect spot to grab that Insta-worthy photo for the ‘Gram, the cafe also serves some of your favourite sweet Korean drinks like the Dalgona Milk Tea, as well as Korean rice wine and fruity soju cocktails.

Cafe Kreams is located at 32 Maxwell Road, #01-07 Maxwell Chambers, Singapore 069115

USD Cafe

USD Cafe, otherwise known as the Upside Down cafe, is one of the new cafes in Singapore that’s worth the visit. Located along East Coast Road, this cafe offers an experience that’s similar to going to an optical illusion museum — with furniture hung and fastened from above.

In fact, from the exterior of the cafe, you’ll notice that the door and window are also oriented upside down.

USD Cafe is located at 171 E Coast Rd, #01-05, Singapore 428877

Kafe Utu

Boasting a diverse range of flavours and dishes from Africa, Kafe Utu is well-known for its amazing brunch menu and superb decor.

Otherwise known as the first African-themed cafe in Singapore, this cafe serves up a mixture of East and West African food, as well as speciality coffee.

Some of the dishes that you can look forward to including the Liberian Peanut Chicken Stew, Smokey Cassava Leaf with Marinated Chicken Thigh and Moroccan Lemon Chicken Tagine.

Kafe Utu is located at 12 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089265

Alchemist The Mill

If you’ve gone to Jalan Kilang, then you would’ve noticed this neo-gothic building. But why should you visit this building you might ask? Well, the 45-metre gothic tower is also home to the Alchemist cafe.

With outlets over at International Plaza, Hong Leong Building, Tai Seng, and Design Orchard, the Alchemist at the Mill is the brand’s fifth outlet.

However, this cafe stands out from the rest as it sees a unique industrial look with sleek-looking coffee machines and accessories. It’s cool and modern and it’s also accented with brown leather seats and chandeliers — giving it a cosy and chic vibe.

Alchemist The Mill is located at 5 Jln Kilang, #02-02 The Mill, Singapore 159405

This article was first published in Her World Online.