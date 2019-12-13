8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

If you are looking to make an impression in your kitchen, consider taking the road less travelled with your backsplash choice.
Because it's a relatively small aspect of the cooking space, an unconventional option is relatively risk-free.
Think beyond tiles or glass, both of which while popular and practical materials for a kitchen backsplash, can be somewhat predictable.
To get you inspired, we pulled together these unusual backsplash ideas that are definitely not your usual suspects.
1. FAUX BRICK
A brick backsplash can add plenty of textural interest and rustic character to your kitchen, and we love them for cottage or farmhouse themed homes.
Because homes in Singapore are rarely constructed using bricks, peeling away the drywall to reveal a characterful brick wall underneath isn't going to be an option.
You can consider installing genuine bricks, but they can be expensive.
A much cheaper alternative is to use brick veneers or stucco, both of which are also much thinner than real bricks, thus taking up less space. As they are porous, they will need to be regularly sealed if you are using them as a backsplash.
2. MIRROR
Nothing expands a space visually like mirrors, and using a mirrored backsplash in your kitchen is one way to open up your petite cooking space.
It's also a great way to let in more light, particularly if you are struggling with a corner kitchen that doesn't get enough sunlight. If you want a more elegant look, consider tinting the mirror.
3. CONCRETE SCREED
