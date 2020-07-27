8 useful items you can buy from Daiso to keep your home more pleasant and productive

As Singaporeans adjust to life in Phase Two, working-from-home is now a daily reality for the foreseeable future.

To help you make work and home life a little more pleasant and palatable, we went to our favourite Japanese retailer Daiso (yes, we love you too, Don Don Donki) to compile a list of what we felt were the most useful items you could get for the price.

With 22 outlets located across the island and an extensive range of toiletries, kitchenware and household items selling for just $2, you're sure to find other items worthy of adding to your own list.

#1 Daiso mold and mildew remover

Moulds and mildews are a common sight in wet areas such as corners of a sink in the kitchen or toilet, as well as gaps between tiles in the toilet. Typically, scrubbing with a brush or washing off with water will not work optimally.

However, with Daiso mould and mildew remover, all you need to spray the remover on the surface, scrub the surface and watch the stain go away. The remover comes in 300ml packaging that comes with a spray nozzle, helping to minimise skin contact.

#2 Daiso cleaner for drainpipes powder

Nobody likes the experience of clogged drainpipes or choked floor traps. Not only do they affect the draining of wastewater, the thought of having to deal with unpleasant, foul smell is certainly not welcoming.

Prepackaged in 8 sachets in every box, the Daiso cleaner for drainpipes powder is formulated to help you with dealing with pipe clogging and choked floor traps.

Recommended for use on PVC pipes only, all you need to do is to pour the powder down the floor trap and leave it for a few minutes before flushing off with water.

#3 Daiso hair filter for floor traps

If you are looking for a convenient way to remove those strands of hair from the floor trap, you should get yourself a pack Daiso's hair filter for floor traps.

With 20 sheets in each pack, each filter sheet has a diameter of 15 centimetres, and should sufficiently cover the full area of the floor trap.

Instead of having to pick the hair by the strands, all you need to do is to pick up the filter, fold it into half, and then disposing into the bin.

Certainly, a faster and effortless way to clean your toilet, especially if you are expecting guests for a round of gathering at your home.

#4 Daiso Flushable Toilet Cleaner

Did you know that you will find about an average of 50 bacteria per square inch on a toilet seat? Given the heightened state of awareness on hygiene during this Covid-19 pandemic, it is no surprise that many people will take extra precaution to guard themselves against infection by disinfecting every surface, including toilet bowls.

If you are a stickler for hygiene, or if you are hosting your friends for that long-awaited gathering, you should get a pack of these Daiso flushable toiler cleaner for them whenever they use your home's toilet seat.

Comes in a pack of 35 sheets, these sheets can be used to wipe not just the surface of the toilet seat, but also floor, tiles and wall.

#5 Daiso house dust remover spray

Many people would have experienced sneezing away or suffering from a bout of runny nose or itchy eyes after dusting. After all, the process of dusting to clean the surface can stir up dust particles, making them easier to inhale. In worse cases, it can trigger asthma and allergies.

For those who want an easier way to rid their homes of dust can get the Daiso house dust remover spray. All that is required is to turn the nozzle and spray on surface and leaving it to dry before shaking the dust or vacuuming it away, making those pesky dusting chores easy.

However, this spray is not to be used on materials that react to water, such as leather, wooden furniture, or electronics.

#6 Daiso air freshener beads (Unscented)

Have you ever tried different methods to get rid or bad smell and odour but to no avail? Worry not. With this Daiso air freshener beads (unscented), you can banish questionable smells in places such as your kitchen, living room or even your bedroom.

Made using natural materials, the air freshener beads will last two to three months, depending on the usage and condition.

#7 Daiso lint roller

If you have pets at home, you will certainly understand the hassle of cleaning up and dealing with pet hair and fur. Look no further with this lint roller from Daiso, which makes removing your pet's hair a breeze.

Also, the use of lint roller can reduce the amount of airborne pet hair in your home, while keeping your clothes and furniture looking tidy in between deep-cleans.

#8 Daiso drop-in toilet cleaner

Cleaning toilet bowls are no longer a hassle or a chore, thanks to Daiso's drop-in toilet cleaner. Comes pre-packed in three tablets, the tablets help to sanitise and deodorise the toilet bowl, while preventing stains on the bowl.

To use, simply drop a table into the tank, with every flush cleaning the internals of the toilet bowl.

This article was first published in Dollars and Sense.