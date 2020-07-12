8 ways to help your quiet child who speaks too softly in school

First, it’s important to establish why your child is speaking quietly, says veteran educator Helen Marjan, who used to head Lorna Whiston Schools.

“Is it due to a physical reason, such as having weak vocal cords or a naturally quiet voice; a social reason, such as a lack of self-confidence, nervousness, or perhaps even being in a family situation where it is better to be seen and not heard; or her personality, which may be naturally quiet and reserved?”

She offers some ideas to help overcome this problem.

1. Read aloud

Develop a love of books and enjoy reading aloud every day. Practise character voices – some loud, some soft.

Have fun recording the reading and listening back to it together. Is your child’s voice projection consistent, or does it sometimes fade?

2. Breathing exercises

Show her how to breathe and speak from her abdomen, rather than her throat. Can she make her tummy go in and out?

3. Proper posture

Show your child how to lift up her chin slightly when she talks, so her voice doesn’t disappear into her chest.

4. Practise

Expose her to plenty of social situations where she can interact with others and practise using her voice.

5. Make it fun

Play with a set of telephones made from empty tin cans. This makes voice projection fun.

6. Take classes

Enrol your child for speech and drama classes, where specific voice projection and confidence building are the programme’s key focus.

7. Encourage her

Never compare or shame her in front of others – this will only make the problem worse.

8. Seek professional help

If her voice is really very soft and you suspect a physical issue, take her along to see a speech therapist.

This article was first published in Young Parents.