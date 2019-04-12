8 ways to prepare your child for Primary 1 Mandarin

Preparing your child for Mandarin will be a breeze if you start early.

Fiona Walker, group managing director of the Julia Gabriel Group, shows you what you can do to increase your child's exposure to a second language.

READING

Children love stories. They also love the bonding that develops as a parent reads to a child.

Make it a bedtime ritual and enjoy the language together.

If you are not a confident reader, sit with him and listen to audio books while you follow the book.

This is a great way to increase vocabulary while the child absorbs the expressive dynamic of the language.

Create a space on the bookshelf for books in your child's second or third language.

SINGING

This is a fun way to learn language and you don't have to be a good singer.

When words are matched to melody, we remember them more easily.

This is an enjoyable way to build vocabulary. Learn the songs yourself and sing them with your children at home.

GAMES

There are many good games on the market, for example, matching pictures and characters, magic box or picture dominoes.

LABELLING

Introduce objects around the house using their name in the second language during conversation.

ROLE MODELLING