8 ways to survive on a 7kg carry-on for a 1 week holiday

While a small baggage weight might seem like a daunting feat, the perks of skipping the baggage claim lines and the ease of travelling light make the arduous attempt to fit a week’s worth of clothes rather worth it.

To save you from scrambling for ideas to make the impossible happen, here is how to pack enough in a 7kg carry-on for a week-long holiday.

1. PLAN, BABY, PLAN

Let’s get right down to the basics. With the small baggage allowance constraining the things you can bring along with you on your vacation, there is no luxury of choice. Planning then comes as a saving grace that lets us get the fabulous looks we want while not limiting ourselves with the small variety of choice.

We recommend taking note of the items you are planning on bringing, and then listing down the various combinations and permutations that can be derived from just those few items.

This would make us bring the things we actually need and want to wear and eliminate all the extraneous ‘just in case’ clothes that we more often than not end up not including in our vacation outfits.

Plus, you’d need lesser time to get ready in the mornings and more chances to hit the snooze button.

2. TRUSTY OL' JEANS

Depending on your destination of choice, shorts or long trousers might fit into the packing list. Regardless, everyone needs a good pair of jeans on their trip.

Suited for almost any weather, denim jeans are a great way for you to create different looks without doing much. Pair it with a t-shirt and sneakers and you are good for a day out exploring. But wear it with a fancier top and some heels or booties, and you’re all dressed up and ready to party.

3. PACK FOR MATCHING