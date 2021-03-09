8 weird phobias that could actually help you in life

1. Ergophobia – fear of work

And you thought you had a real problem with Monday work mornings. This phobia afflicts those who have social anxiety and who are fearful of failing in tasks required of them in a professional, social environment, such as speaking in public and mixing with colleagues (a really good excuse to fend off that kaypoh co-worker).

2. Philophobia – fear of falling in love

Those with this condition are unable to commit fully in any relationship. Please forgive your philandering ex now. Also, a good term to use when concerned relatives quiz you on your single status during CNY. Just say: “Sorry, Sixth Auntie, I have philophobia.”

3. Pentheraphobia – fear of mothers-in-law

Some of us have mummy issues, others have spouse’s mummy issues. Include this in our pre-nup and you’ll get to skip dreaded family dinners.

4. Ombrophobia – fear of rain

“My dear, I love you but I have ombrophobia and so, I can’t go out now in the rain to buy your favourite char kway teow.”

5. Chaetophobia – fear of hair

Now that I know this, I’m not going to tsk tsk those of my friends (or my mother) who whip out the broom, vacuum cleaner or/and Magic Mop each time they spot a stray strand on the floor.

6. Pogonophobia – fear of beards

Say you have this when your boyfriend decides on the lumbersexual look, which is to attempt growing out a (wispy) beard.

7. Omphalophobia – fear of belly buttons

No, this isn’t a fear of Willy Wonka’s Oompa Loompas (though they can be a little creepy too). It’s a phobia of navels – pretty useful to have when you need to have The Talk with your millennial intern who comes to work in a belly-baring tank top.

8. Nomophobia – fear of not having 5G or Wifi

Also how we decide where to eat or drink now – any place with free high-speed Wifi!

