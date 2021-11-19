8 workspaces offering day passes when you need to escape your house

Working from home (WFH) used to be a novelty. No waking up at ungodly hours to catch the bus and the ability to just lean back on your chair and scroll through your phone without anyone keeping tabs on you was greatly appreciated. Yet, everything has its bad side.

WFH can come with environments that don't allow you to work at your full potential. These include renovations, the temptation to laze around, and many distractions, especially if you are at home with family members (and pets).

If you are experiencing such a situation and want just one day to escape from your house, then getting a day pass for a workspace may be the breath of fresh air you need. Workspaces are, simply put, places you rent to work at.

They provide you with a desk and other facilities you need. Interested? Keep reading to find out which nine we recommend.

CoCRE8, $45 per day

Are you looking for a workspace in Central Singapore? CoCRE8 is located in the heart of Orchard Road and offers day passes for their hot desks. Included in the day pass are high-speed internet and dedicated charging ports so you don’t have to worry about your computer or phone dying on you.

You can choose from the seats available in their modern and chic coworking space. With plants and cushioned seats to make the area cosier, this is a great choice that mimics the workplace while assuring a good level of comfort.

Their hot desks are open from 9am to 6pm on weekdays, mimicking normal working hours for many of us.

Day passes are priced at $45. They are located at 360 Orchard Rd, #08-02 International Building, Singapore 238869. Find out more and book your slot here.

CoQoons Coworking, $40 per day

CoQoon’s hot desk day pass has many things to offer aside from just the hot desk itself.

Along with a desk that you can use from 9am to 6pm, the pass is inclusive of unlimited wifi, a pantry with daily refreshments (yes please!), a pool table you can use after 6pm, and a shower facility if you need it.

That’s not all, though. You can also take part in community events if there are any on the day you choose to go.

Going back to the desks themselves, they can suit your mode of working, whether that is slumping over, sitting on a normal chair, and even standing.

Day passes are priced at $40. They are located at 3 Harbourfront Pl, Tower 2, Level 11, Singapore 099254, a five minute walk away from Harbourfront MRT. Find out more and book your slot here.

The Great Room, $70 per day

If you want to work in the lap of luxury, The Great Room is all about making you feel like you are working in a hotel lobby (minus the noise). The furnishings and decor of the workspaces are designed for comfort and functionality.

For their day passes, you can choose to either work at a hot desk or take a seat at their lounge. You also have access to their amenities, including artisanal coffee, enterprise-grade wifi, a private phone booth, and even a nursing room.

Apart from that, we highly recommend going down on Mondays to take part in their ‘Monday Breakfast Club’ where a cart is wheeled down in the evening to distribute warm cookies and hot chocolate. Monday Blues? We think not.

Day passes are priced at $70 from 9am to 6pm. They have various locations around Singapore. Find out more and book your slot here.

The Hive Lavender, $30 per day

The Hive Lavender day pass gives you access to their hot desks for a longer period than most other workspaces. For those who start work earlier than 9am, this day pass allows you to occupy a desk from 8am all the way until 6:30pm. Included in the pass, you will have access to Hive events.

If you would like to take photos for your work or record podcasts during your time there, you can also choose to add on access to their Photography and Podcast studios.

Day passes are priced at $30. It is located at Level six, 1 Kallang Junction Singapore 339263. Find out more and book your slot here.

Mangawork, from $5 per hour

Mangawork is priced by the hour, so while this may not exactly fall under “day pass”, their prices are comparable to the other workspaces mentioned in this story. They have four types of rooms to choose from and each room is created to suit people of all different work styles.

If you prefer working with a normal desk and a chair, ‘Podder’ has a fixed tabletop and executive chair at $5 per hour.

‘Napper’ is a Japanese-styled long room with a movable low table and a tatami chair while ‘Thinker’ comes with a beanbag and a side table by a window. Both are priced at $6 per hour.

‘Lounger ‘includes lounge chairs for you to sit back on and be optimally relaxed while working. This room is priced at $8 per hour.

All rooms come with high-speed internet and a tablet for you to use and work on if you need another screen. The perk of this workspace is that you pay for how long you use the rooms. If you only need it for a few hours, you will be saving money as compared to booking a full day pass with other places.

And of course, as per its name, it has volumes of manga for you to browse. Their collection includes popular titles such as Haikyuu and Naruto.

Prices start from $5 per hour to $8 per hour. It is located at 291 Serangoon Rd, #02-00, Singapore 218107. Find out more and book your slot here.

Productive, $14 per day

If you want to work in a cafe-like environment, Productive has the vibes of your favourite local cafe while maintaining a conducive environment to work. The best part? This workspace has the most affordable day pass on this list.

With wifi and charging outlets included, you can work at any available table from 10.30am to 5pm. Outside food and drinks are allowed into the premises, so you don’t have to worry about being restricted to the coffee and snacks they offer.

Day passes are priced at $14 per day. They also charge $3 hourly for those who don’t opt for the day pass. The exact address will be given after booking, but the nearest MRT is Paya Lebar MRT. Find out more and book your slot here.

The Work Project, $45 per day

Want to work in an environment that seems to transport you to another world? The Work Project’s locations have modern furnishings that give off a comfortable and luxurious feel that will make you feel like you aren’t in Singapore.

Their OUE Downtown Gallery workspace, though, is unique in its own way. You will be greeted with a mirrored vertical garden, something you definitely won’t see in other places. The design and layout of the rooms are both structured and unconventional.

Their day passes (for all locations) include business-grade internet and access to their gourmet pantry. You can also attend networking events if you want to get more contacts in different fields.

Day passes are priced at $45 per day. They have multiple locations. Find out more and book your slot here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.