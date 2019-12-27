8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you

8-year-old Zhuang Kaihui.
PHOTO: Sin Chew Daily/Asia News Network
Clara Grimonia Lim
AsiaOne

Ordered a delicious plate of char kway teow while in Johor? Don't be surprised if it was fried by an 8-year-old. 

Second-grader Zhuang Kaihui has been helping out at her grandmother's char kway teow stall ever since she was six, and recently picked up the spatula to learn the ropes of frying the dish.

While she may be too young to wield the wok, Zhuang occasionally shows off her skills at the stall, frying up a mean plate of her favourite noodles under the watchful eye of her grandmother, reported by Sin Chew Daily

Situated in Kulai, Johor, the stall, which locals christen "21-mile Char Kway Teow" due to the lack of a signboard, has been in operation for 42 years and shows no signs of stopping. 

Run by Zhuang's grandparents, Guo Renyuan, 71, and his wife, He Sendi, 64, the stall sells both char kway teow and coffee.

Guo, whose father previously owned a coffee shop, is in charge of making coffee while his wife fries the noodles with the original recipe passed down from her mother. 

Now, their son, Guo Yihong, 29, is slated to take over the mantle after mastering both the coffee-making and kway teow-frying skills.

And if she does take over the business eventually, Zhuang will be the fourth generation to continue their legacy. 

42 YEARS AND COUNTING

Despite waking up as early as 6.30am to fry noodles for the last 42 years, He expressed a love for what she does, and hopes to continue cooking until the day she's not able to anymore.

Mrs He has been frying char kway teow for 42 years. PHOTO: Sin Chew Daily/Asia News Network

Seeing her old customers returning to Kulai for a taste of her char kway teow gives her the most satisfaction, especially when they bring along their entire family.

Her secret to a great tasting plate? "Fresh ingredients and being able to control the fire well," said He.

With their four kids now all grown up, the family's financial burden has lessened over the years.

She now mans the char kway teow stall in the morning, and leaves the business of selling wonton noodles in the evening to her brother.

All four children in their family have been helping out at the stall since they were young, shared He, and managed to master the frying technique for char kway teow.

However, it's only youngest son Yihong who has expressed the greatest interest in cooking and continuing the trade.

Now, whenever the stall gets too crowded or if she's busy, the younger Guo will be the one who will step in to take over the wok. 

Soon, she may even be able to count on her 8-year-old granddaughter to whip up a plate of the stir-fried noodles. 

claralim@asiaone.com

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks malaysia Children and Youth

TRENDING

8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang&#039;s first death anniversary
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang's first death anniversary
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren&#039;t Jakarta, Bali and Bandung
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren't Jakarta, Bali and Bandung
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I got paid to eat free food and check out hot guys
This year I got paid to eat free food and check out hot guys
Bruce Lee&#039;s daughter sues fast food chain for using father&#039;s image
Bruce Lee's daughter sues fast food chain for using father's image
Malaysia scraps civil service cash allowance, prompting backlash
Malaysia scraps civil service cash allowance, prompting backlash
Samantha Lee&#039;s death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
Samantha Lee's death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend
Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Taipei&#039;s Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Ask the expert: Should I take my child out of school to travel during term time?
Ask the expert: Should I take my child out of school to travel during term time?
Freehold or leasehold properties: Which are better?
Freehold or leasehold properties: Which are better?
Meet the Chinese villager with supermodel looks
Meet the Chinese villager with supermodel looks

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket

SERVICES