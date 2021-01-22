Up to 80% discounts for shoes, bags and apparels from brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma and more

LINK outlet store is having a festive sale for Chinese New Year with shoes, bags, apparels and accessories from brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas and more going for up to 80 per cent off their original prices.

The sale will be held on Jan 28 to Jan 31 from 11am to 7pm and the nearest MRT station is Redhill.

You can also get Nike, Adidas and Puma shoes at one pair for $80 and two for $150.

Deal ends: Jan 31

Address: 7 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159636

