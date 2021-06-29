The '80s permed hair is back in trend - here's how to care for your perm

The retro hairdo is making a comeback, so give it a curl and whirl!

The “curly shag” has been on the up-and-up of late, repeatedly featuring as a front runner when it comes to 2021 hair trends. And it doesn’t look like the ‘80s-inspired cut is going anywhere anytime soon.

Along with the return of this retro ‘do comes the reprise of a hair treatment we never thought would see the light of day again – the perm.

Yes, the ’80s and ’90s hair trend has once again piqued our interest after witnessing both Emma Stone and Jaime King happily bringing the style back, cementing it as the latest celebrity hair trend to try.

To get the skinny on this new-found interest in perms, we spoke to Dana Monkman of Toni & Guy to find out exactly how the modern perm process works, as well as the definite dos and don’ts when it comes to pre and post-treatment perm care.

What's involved?

PHOTO: Unsplash

“To begin the process, we set perming solution and our perming rods, which can vary in size depending on the tightness of the curl that you want,” explains Dana.

“The time for this to set varies, and will depend on the curl and texture of the hair. We then rinse the hair and apply a second solution, which sets the hair in shape. To finish, the rods are removed and the hair is rinsed thoroughly.”

How long does it last?

PHOTO: Unsplash

Depending on the tightness of curl you choose, a perm can last three to six months. Of course, the higher the curl is to begin with, the longer the life of your perm will last.

“Perms can be so versatile,” adds Dana. “Even adding some slight movement to super-straight hair can make styling easier, so I think we will see this trend sticking around for a while.”

The do's and don'ts

PHOTO: Pexels

If you’re now a perm convert, and are wanting to road test the curly shag, here are a few do’s and don’ts for nailing the modern perm.

Do… get a haircut beforehand

“Make sure your stylist cuts your hair into a longer version of the shape you want,” explains Dana. “Curls bounce up, so you need extra length to accommodate for the extra bounce!”

The cut that’s really getting our attention this season is the shaggy permed fringe, but be extra careful about length with this particular cut since, as we all know, a fringe can make or break a cut.

Do… moisturise your hair prior

“Try to have your hair in the healthiest condition before you go for a perm treatment,” advises Dana. “A perm is still a chemical service and will make the hair feel drier. The better condition the hair is in before you start, the better the result.”

Do… buy products suited to curly hair

“In terms of on-going treatment, permed hair requires products similar to that of curly hair,” says Dana. “A curling cream is a great styling aid that will help define the curls and protect against humidity.”

Don’t… cut your hair immediately afterwards

Cutting your locks post-perm can weaken the curl. And again, if you are looking to get. Chop before undergoing the treatment, make sure to inform your hairdresser of your plans as it may change how they choose to style the cut.

Don’t… wash your hair immediately afterwards

Any Legally Blonde fan worth their salt could recite this fundamental rule of the perm. You CANNOT wash your hair for at least 48 hours following the treatment as this will lead to an uneven or entirely unsuccessful result.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.