This 83-year-old dance teacher is an inspiration to everyone

Much has been said about doing what you love, but it’s a whole other thing to see it in actual practice – and for half a century, too.

Meet Mrs Jean Chan who – at 83 years old – still walks with the poise of a trained ballet dancer, and works four days a week at the Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS), doing what she loves most for 49 years.

She has taught more girls than she can count, spanning three generations.

Jean – who has three grandchildren – is such an institution at the school that when she retired from the Ministry of Education in 1996, the then-principal Low Ay Nar created a brand-new position – dance consultant – and persuaded her to stay on.

She has been directly employed under the school, with her contracts renewed every year since then.

And, Jean made SCGS known for dance, acknowledges former student Melissa Quek, 38, now head of the School of Dance & Theatre at Lasalle College of the Arts.

She has known Jean since 1987. “I’m not sure if I would’ve become a dancer and choreographer if not for her.”