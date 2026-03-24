88 Katong Laksa owners host last event for seniors before stall's last day

Days before its closure, 88 Katong Laksa held one last event for seniors on Monday (March 23) afternoon.

According to 74-year-old stall owner Charlie Soh, the meals were sponsored by someone named Jessica, and the expected turnout was around 50 seniors living in MacPherson.

"This gives us the happiness and satisfaction that no money can buy," he wrote in a Facebook post on March 21.

Over the years, Charlie and his wife Irene have been holding such events where sponsors treat the elderly living in the vicinity to a hearty meal.

On March 19, Charlie took to Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 to announce that the laksa stall would be shuttering on March 29.

He attributed the closure to health challenges, saying that he had been battling Stage 4 cancer for the past 15 years while his wife, Irene, is recovering from second-degree burns she suffered while working at the stall.

The 68-year-old had also undergone knee replacement surgery.

Irene told 8World that she will start looking for a job after closing the stall, which is the couple's main source of income.

They have been tapping into their savings for the past few months, and "there's hardly anything left", she told the publication.

"I must find a job, or we won't be able to eat," she said.

Address: 79 Circuit Road, Singapore 370079

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm daily until March 29

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carol.ong@asiaone.com