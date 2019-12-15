9 affordable fine dining spots in Singapore that keep us going back

Dining in Singapore is expensive enough. Plus, there are so many choices.

When it comes to fine dining, we want something really out-of-this-world… And we have a soft spot for places that offer true value for money (read: no miniscule, dainty portions that leave you hankering for a Big Mac after).

Hey, it gets us to come back more than once a year. Here are the places that tick all the boxes when it comes to fine dining at a great price.

1. TAMARIND HILL

This charming restaurant nestled in a colonial building is a gem for those who want an intimate meal in a rustic environment.

Hidden away atop the forested Labrador Nature Reserve, it serves Thai and Shan cuisine with a luxe and contemporary twist.

Dishes are pricier than at a normal Thai restaurant, but dishes are hearty and full of flavour, and worth every cent, especially if you're up for sharing.

Appetisers range from $14 to $28, mains from $22 to $58 and desserts from $14 to $24.

But to get the best value, go for the restaurant's leisurely Sunday Brunch ($60++ per person or $120++ with free flow beverages) where you can order as much as you please off a set menu, including dishes such as red curry with pork, duck with lychee salad and deep fried tiger prawns with salted egg sauce.

Its TGIF set lunch is at $48++ and nabs you an ice cold Chang Beer or house wine along with the chef's signature creations.

Tamarind Hill is at 30 Labrador Villa Rd, tel: 6278 6364. Visit https://www.samadhiretreats.com/tamarind-hill-singapore.html.

2. XIN DIVINE

Good old Chinese food is injected with modern European influences in this chic restaurant.

Its value comes from the fact that the dishes are so out of the ordinary that they are a delight to try.