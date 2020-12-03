9 affordable French restaurants in Singapore for fine dining on a budget

Shedding the fuss and pomp oft associated with French fine dining, these restaurants serve up an equally authentic fare for a fraction of the price.

1. Brasserie Gavroche

We're a proud beacon of authentic Parisian culture and dining right here in the Little Red Dot. Thank you @barry21p for... Posted by Brasserie Gavroche on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

At Brasserie Gavroche, framed recipes from the chef’s grandpa line the wall, above hand-picked vintage furniture imported from Paris.

It’s this very respect to French tradition and authenticity that guides their food philosophy, too. Try the Pan-Seared Scallops with Cauliflower Couscous and Baby Spinach ($38, pictured), or Baked Zander Fish Queunelles, Langoustines and Lobster Bisque ($42).

66 Tras St, 079005

2. L'Entrecôte The Steak & Fries Bistro

Nothing makes us happier than receiving photos of our delicious L’Entrecôte (@lentrecote_sg) signatures beautifully... Posted by L'Entrecôte Singapore on Saturday, May 9, 2020

To have only one item on your mains menu is a bold move, but that’s how this confident and classy French estab rolls – doling out platter after platter of its classic steak and fries ($36.80 onwards, pictured).

The recipe for success? The legendary signature sauce – a powerful peppery, slightly tangy elixir the chef is proud to call his secret.

36 Duxton Hill, 089614

3. Vineyard @ Hortpark

Celebrate Christmas this year with a lavish spread with Vineyard's Takeaway Feast 🎄✨ For orders, visit https://vineyardathortpark.oddle.me/ Posted by Vineyard at HortPark on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

It’s a feast for your senses at this charming restaurant nestled amidst the verdant greenscape of Hortpark. Most sumptuously for your taste buds, of course.

One you’ll love: Squid Ink Risotto With Grilled Medley Of Seafood featuring Tiger Prawns and Scallop with Squid Ink Sauce, Romesco, Edamame and Rocket.

#02-02 Hort Park, 33 Hyderabad Rd, 119578

4. Miam Miam

Miam Miam Riz Noir Squid Ink Rice with assorted seafood is made with premium Ikasumi (squid ink) powder and anchovies,... Posted by Miam Miam French Japanese Cafe Kitchen on Saturday, November 28, 2020

When it comes to souffles, only the French and the Japanese dare vie for the crown. All the better when French-Japanese fusion cafe Miam Miam combines the best of both culinary cultures.

Their signature souffles (from $8.80, pictured) and Famous French Toast ($10.80) – as in, that’s what it’s literally called – are menu stars, must-tries after their standout mains like the Riz Au Curry.

#02-14 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria St, 188021 (and other locations)

5. Bistro Du Vin

Lunch is always a fun affair with us! Enjoy a hearty and delightful meal with our set lunch ($34 - 2-course / $40 - 3... Posted by Bistro Du Vin Singapore on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Bistro Du Vin is many kinds of stellar: It’s authentic, the quality is tip-top, and the menu’s for everyone. Savour the Foie Gras Poêlé ($30, pictured) with figs assortment & ginger bread, and Braised Beef Cheek ($38); and, of course, no French meal can claim to be the real deal if it’s not accompanied by some fancy fromage (from $24). Finish with their warm, crusty apple tart ($16). If you haven’t got space, make space.

#01-14 Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Rd, 228208

6. Taratata Bistrot

Escargot à la Bourguignonne Traditional French delicacy for pure indulgence... . . . . . . . #escargot #frenchbrasserie #frenchcuisine🇫🇷 #sgfrenchfood #frenchfood Posted by Taratata Brasserie on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Step into this restaurant‘s space, fondly reminiscent of a Parisian bistrot, and you’d be able to tell these folks are big on tradition and authenticity.

Which means superb French classics like Duck Confit ($34, pictured) and Baked Escargots ($18), and wines from across French regions, lovingly curated to complement the finesse of French dining.

35A Keong Saik Rd, 089142

7. Saveur

Make Christmas more special with a specially curated meal just for you 🎄⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Enjoy a 3 course set at only $𝟗𝟓++... Posted by Saveur on Sunday, November 29, 2020

We’d wager a bet to say that there aren’t very many restaurants out there (like, in the world) that does French as finely for such a price tag. Their meltingly tender Signature Duck Confit would only set you back $22; or, their Original Saveur Pasta ($12)

#01-04, 5 Purvis St, 188584 (and other locations)

8. Les Bouchons

Grilled to perfection, tender with subtle flavors our Angus Beef Fillet is served with fresh Mixed Salad, Free Flow of... Posted by Les Bouchons on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

This French bistro has two outlets – one in Ann Siang Hill and the other at Robertson Quay, perfect for a Sunday brunch with your family and friends.

Not only are their portions huge (which is great for sharing!), but you’ll definitely want to try their signature Grilled Black Angus Ribeye Steak with “Vigneron Butter” for $43.

P.S. Did we mention you’ll get free flow fries with your steak? Worth every penny.

Plus, check out their French Riveria Brunch on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, only at their Robertson Quay outlet.

60 Robertson Quay, #01-02, 238252

9. So France

A melting pot of meats and beans, #JourneyThroughFrance with a warm and comforting Le Cassoulet. Between chunky layers... Posted by So France on Saturday, November 28, 2020

You’ll want to dine at So France – the décor, furniture, ambience and food is typical of a French brasserie at great prices, especially their 2-course ($28++) or 3-course ($32++) weekday set lunches that is not only affordable but full of flavour as well.

7 Fraser Street Duo Galleria, #01-51/56, 189356

This article was first published in The Finder.