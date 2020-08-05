9 afternoon high tea sets to treat yourself to during this period

The world of culinary genius and beauty combine in this special collaboration by French luxury clean beauty brand Chantecaille and Intercontinental Singapore — The Classic Afternoon Tea: Chantecaille Rose de Mai ($88++/$$118++.

Inspired by the label’s signature rose, which blooms for only three weeks in the month of May at the Grasse region of France, Chef Eric Neo designed a specially curated menu that combines an opulent tea experience with the brand’s resonance with the unique Rose De Mai, a beacon of gentle strength that is said to reverse signs of aging and possess unprecedented anti-inflammatory benefits.

Diners will be able to enjoy a special presentation of treats including strawberry, orange blossom mousse tart topped with delicate floral chocolate; sakura mousse with peach jelly, and rose tea, to name a few.

On top of this, you’ll also be able to pick your preferred set of choice — whether it’s inclusive of a fine selection of loose-leaf teas and coffee ($88++) or an add-on of two flutes of Taittinger Brut Champagne ($118++).

Trust us, you won’t want to miss this deal — which includes a complimentary gift bag per afternoon tea set featuring Chantecaille’s signature skincare range — available only till the end of this month.

Address: The Lobby Lounge, St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247911

Tel: +65 6506-6888