9 afternoon high tea sets to treat yourself to during this period

As we’re slowly heading back outside and catching up with our family and friends, it’s definitely the right time to treat ourselves to a delicious high tea with the ones that matter to us the most.
Whether you’re wanting to try out a traditional English afternoon tea or a newer, trendy iteration that celebrates the ritual of high tea, here are the spots you’ll want to head down to for a memorable afternoon of luxury and tantalising fare.
1. The Grand Lobby, Raffles Hotel
While we may not be able to go on holiday right now, The Raffles Hotel Singapore is letting us enjoy our zest for travel through their exclusive New York Afternoon Tea special ($78++) at their beautifully refurbished and welcoming Grand Lobby.
You don’t even need to visit the Upper East Side to get the experience, especially when you’re dining under a bespoke chandelier decked out in thousands of sparkling crystal, sipping your tea of choice and making your way through an exquisite array of savoury and sweet treats — including NYC-inspired Reuben sandwiches, lobster rolls, and decadent cheesecake — that are completely mouthwatering.
Address: Grand Lobby, Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673 (Located at the Main Building, accessible via the main hotel entrance)
Tel: +65 6412-1816
2. La Brasserie, The Fullerton Bay Hotel
Spend your weekend enjoying a combination of both classic Singaporean dishes and gourmet French fare with La Brasserie‘s Afternoon Tea ($55++) at The Fullerton Bay Hotel, where you can feast to your heart’s content while overlooking the amazing Marina Bay waterfront view.
Address: La Brasserie, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Tel: +65 6877-8911/8912
3. Violet Oon Singapore
Traditional Peranakan fare meets the ritual of high tea at Violet Oon. Expect a delicious array of local picks including kuay pie tee and mini otak otak, alongside your tea of choice and scones.
For more information, visit Violet Oon’s website here.
4. One Ninety Bar, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
Whether you’re in the mood for a coffee, tea, or would like to amp your High Tea up with a pair of bubblies for two, Four Seasons’ One Ninety Bar has you covered.
You’ll even be able to enjoy a deluxe range of seasonal savory favourites, sweet treats like the Yuzu Lemon Cupcake and Macae Chocolate Macaron, not to forget Vanilla Scones served with homemade Rose Petal Strawberry Preserve and Clotted Cream.
For more information visit Four Seasons Hotel Singapore’s website here.
Address: One-Ninety Bar, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646
Tel: +65 6831-7671
5. The Lobby Lounge, Intercontinental Singapore
The world of culinary genius and beauty combine in this special collaboration by French luxury clean beauty brand Chantecaille and Intercontinental Singapore — The Classic Afternoon Tea: Chantecaille Rose de Mai ($88++/$$118++.
Inspired by the label’s signature rose, which blooms for only three weeks in the month of May at the Grasse region of France, Chef Eric Neo designed a specially curated menu that combines an opulent tea experience with the brand’s resonance with the unique Rose De Mai, a beacon of gentle strength that is said to reverse signs of aging and possess unprecedented anti-inflammatory benefits.
Diners will be able to enjoy a special presentation of treats including strawberry, orange blossom mousse tart topped with delicate floral chocolate; sakura mousse with peach jelly, and rose tea, to name a few.
On top of this, you’ll also be able to pick your preferred set of choice — whether it’s inclusive of a fine selection of loose-leaf teas and coffee ($88++) or an add-on of two flutes of Taittinger Brut Champagne ($118++).
Trust us, you won’t want to miss this deal — which includes a complimentary gift bag per afternoon tea set featuring Chantecaille’s signature skincare range — available only till the end of this month.
Address: The Lobby Lounge, St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247911
Tel: +65 6506-6888
6. Brasserie Les Saveurs, St. Regis
Combining opulence with signature French cuisine, head down to Brasserie Les Saveurs’ for its daily Afternoon Tea that has officially made its comeback this Phase 2.
Includes an abundant spread that includes everything from scones and hand-made crêpes to Smoked Salmon Blinis with Salmon Roe and Cream Cheese, and Foie Gras, Duck Rilette.
Depending on your appetite, you’ll also have a choice of three packages before you begin your high tea session.
For more information visit The St. Regis Singapore’s website here.
Address: Brasserie Les Saveurs, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road, Lobby Level, The St Regis, 247911
Tel: +65 6506-6860
A post shared by Arteastiq (@arteastiq) on Jun 16, 2020 at 2:33am PDT
After your round of art jamming with your loved one, cool off and reward yourselves with a fine high tea at Arteastiq, available across all three destinations island-wide.
For more information visit Arteastiq’s website here.
Renowned for their high tea spreads, Goodwood Park Hotel has decided to commemorate its 120th anniversary with a special-edition Classic English Afternoon High Tea — the new Legacy Blend 120.
The hotel will be offering a wide variety of assortments, from sandwiches and freshly baked traditional English scones to pastries, cheeses, and sliced fruits.
Each order will also be accompanied by TWG Tea‘s new Legacy Blend 120 which wafts notes of Bergamot, Blue Cornflower, and aroma of Almonds. The promotion will run through to Monday, August 10th.
For more information visit Goodwood Park Hotel’s website here.
Address: L’Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Rd, Orchard, Singapore 228221
Tel: +65 6730-1743
9. The Marmalade Pantry
After shopping in the city with your BFF, head on over to The Marmalade Pantry‘s Downtown Outlet for the ultimate weekend wind-down — an exclusive A Weekend High Tea Soiree promotion for two ($48++) which entails a curated selection of sweet treats, sandwiches and an inclusive free-flow artisan tea by Monogram.
For more information visit The Marmalade Pantry’s website here.
Address: The Marmalade Pantry (Downtown Outlet), 100 Peck Seah St, #01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore 079333
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.