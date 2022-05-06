9 afternoon teas perfect for Mother's Day

Don't want the usual family dinner this Mother's Day? Then why not treat mum to a cosy afternoon tea? From Korean-themed sets to heritage bites, the variety is large — and some even come with a free cocktail or gift.

If you don't fancy squeezing with everyone else, several spots are offering teas the whole month of May, so you can make it a quiet tête-à-tête with you and mum anytime.

10 Scotts, Grand Hyatt Singapore

PHOTO: Grand Hyatt Singapore

Impress mum with a three-course high tea at the plush 10 Scotts, which comes with complimentary Gold Moscato cocktail and red velvet cake for all mothers on May 8.

Tuck into herb salmon loin, blue swimmer crab, Yarra Valley caviar with egg and chive oil, toasted focaccia with 18-month aged parma ham, plus a variety of organic, plant-based dishes.

After that, zero in on hearty braised Australian beef brisket, eggplant parmigiana, and sustainable hake fillet with potato cream and leek ragout. The selection of delicate desserts includes strawberry tart with lemon curd and Manjari chocolate tart.

The high tea is priced from $68 per guest, with bespoke tea blends by Monogram Tea and six cocktails available with a $30 top-up. Or, for $40 more, free-flow Barons de Rothschild Brut Champagne.

www.singapore.grand.hyattrestaurants.com

Rempapa

PHOTO: Rempapa

Rempapa chef Damian D'Silva is rolling out a special Mother's Day afternoon tea with a curated assortment of five savouries and five kuehs, paired with two servings of coffee, tea, mocktail, or soft drinks.

Highlights include the Naked Curry Puff, featuring beef striploin and potatoes fused with Rempapa's house-blend of meat curry spices, and Chicken Debal Slider — spiced shredded chicken stuffed into a crispy pastry parcel.

There's also kueh pie tee brimming with turnip and carrot steeped in pork and prawn stock, and topped with prawns. Round off with superbly made sweets such as kueh kosui coated with freshly grated coconut, kueh salat and kueh bingka.

The set is priced at $38 for two persons, available on May 7 and 8, from 3pm to 5pm.

https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/rempapa

Tea Lounge, Regent Singapore

PHOTO: Regent Singapore

Mummies who enjoy K-drama will like Regent's Korean themed offering this year.

The beautifully presented a la carte buffet spread includes savoury dishes such as kimbap rolls and grilled pork belly, plus a tier of sweet treats such as Korean strawberry tarts and Dalgona coffee mousse.

The team will also help guests capture the afternoon with polaroid photos, and one lucky table per seating on May 8 will depart with an extra Gryphon tea gift set, featuring the gold-flecked Regent Singapore Blend and Garden of Regent Tea.

The Mother's Day afternoon tea at $88 per person is served on May 7 and 8. Two seatings at 12pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5.30pm.

https://regentsingapore.com.sg/dining/tea-lounge/

Ginger.Lily, Hilton Singapore Orchard

PHOTO: Hilton Singapore Orchard

In Hilton's revamped lobby lounge sits Ginger.Lily and its botanical-inspired afternoon tea set.

Expect gourmet finger sandwiches and warm savouries with a local twist such as pork buns, mini lobster rolls, and smoked beef burgers.

Spices and florals feature in pastry chef Cindy Khoo's sweet treats, such as spiced apple tatin, amatika chocolate cake, blue hibiscus bar, almond fig tart and pink peppercorn cherry macarons.

To go with the scones, the hotel offers its signature Ginger.Lily jam, best paired with the floral Ginger.Lily house blend tea from the curated tea list.

Tea costs $58 per person with free flow coffee and tea, and runs from 2pm to 5pm daily. Like champagne? Top up $20 for a glass of Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut, or $121 for free flow lasting two hours.

hiltonsingaporeorchard.com/ginger.lily

The Rose Veranda, Shangri-La Singapore

PHOTO: Shangri-La Singapore

The special Mother's Day three-course high tea here includes a choice of main course, including braised wagyu beef cheek, cod with green pea puree and red curry emulsion or roasted chicken with salsa verde.

Apart from the usual sandwiches (crab and prawn with Avruga caviar, Spanish tuna and egg rolls with coconut crumbs), you'll also receive a three-tier stand filled with pastries and desserts like golden sakura tea cake, Ispahan choux puff, and vanilla and rose infused scones and homemade jam.

The high tea set, available till May 31, comes in at $108 per set from May 6 to 8, and $98 per set on other weekends in May.

If luxe is mum's jam, then a special option featuring a five-piece Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Kit from Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo is available from May 6 to 8 at $138.

http://www.shangri-la.com/singapore/shangrila/dining/bars-lounges/rose-veranda/menu-beverage/

Skai, Swissotel the Stamford

PHOTO: Swissotel the Stamford

Head up the wildly popular Skai, perched on top of Swissotel the Stamford, for a sky-high Mother's Day High Tea.

The assortment of sweet and savoury treats spans lobster apple tzatziki with Oscietra caviar, crab crème fraiche with preserved lemon, parma ham focaccia with sun-dried tomato, ivory cassis petit gâteau, muscat cheesecake, and Madagascar vanilla scones served with Devonshire cream and strawberry marmalade.

Pair these with a lovely selection of TWG tea or fine Bacha coffee.

The tea, priced at $78 per person, runs from May 4 to 11, 3pm to 5pm daily. For $75, elevate your afternoon with glasses of Laurent Perrier Brut champagne, or Moet & Chandon Rose for $90 more.

https://skai.sg/

Anti:dote, Fairmont Singapore

PHOTO: Fairmont Singapore

If you can't make it on May 8 itself, you can still celebrate with mum the entire month of May at Anti:dote, which is offering sandwiches filled with smoked ocean trout or poached lobster, and sweet treats like hazelnut praline almond tart, strawberry choux puff, and cream cheese macarons.

The daily afternoon tea is priced from $58 per person, and available from May 1 to 27. Pick from two seatings: 12pm to 2pm or 3pm to 5pm.

https://www.fairmont-singapore.com/dining/antidote/

MO Bar, Mandarin Oriental

PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental

Head to the stylish MO Bar for its luxe Afternoon Tea Experience on May 7 and 8.

Kick off with petite savoury items like salmon and caviar tartlets, citrus-marinated Boston lobster with avocado and tortilla, and Alaskan king crab, ikura and Granny Smith apple with brioche.

These are followed by a range of creative desserts, like pandan souffle sponge with coconut mousse and gula melaka cremeux, Guanaja chocolate mousse with hazelnut praline and caramel dulcey, and pistachio and Madagascar vanilla scones.

Wash these down with an exclusive coffee selection or rare teas.

The afternoon tea is priced at $58 per guest. $74 more gets you a cocktail/mocktail, and $78 a glass of Ruinart champagne.

https://www.mandarinoriental.com/singapore/marina-bay/fine-dining/bars/mo-bar

L'Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

The host of savoury and sweet items on offer at the Mega English Afternoon Tea Buffet include petite sandwiches, croissants, scones, chilled delicatessen, cheeses, seafood on ice, skewers and meat carving.

Also check out their All about Pink donut wall, and other desserts in the specially set up Dessert Rooms.

The afternoon tea is priced at $80, inclusive of coffee or tea. Additional charges for free flow sparkling tea and champagne. Pick from three seatings: 11am to 1pm; 1.30pm to 3.30pm; and 4pm to 6pm.

https://www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/promotions/mother-s-day-2022

