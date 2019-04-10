9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore

Remember that Malaysian singer, Zarith Sofia Yasin, who allegedly mistook a bear for a dog and took it home? The 27-year-old was arrested after neighbours saw the sun bear (which is endangered, by the way) poking its head out of a window in her condominium.
She had apparently stumbled across the bear cub looking weak and wanted to help it before taking it to a local zoo. Zarith claimed that she had no intention to exploit the animals. The singer has since been charged and fined for the act.
While it is unlikely that you might mistake a bear for a dog, we thought it'll be interesting to take a look at nine other animals that Singapore has banned as pets so this mistake doesn't happen again.
1. INDIAN STAR TORTOISES
Indian Star Tortoises are certainly not your typical terrapins. For one thing, they are incredibly beautiful creatures. Their yellow and black shells just make them all the more appealing to own as a pet.
However, Indian Star Tortoises are actually endangered creatures. In fact, they are a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna or Flora (CITES). This is why they are not allowed to be kept as pets in Singapore.
That said, there are countries around the world which allow Indian Star Tortoises to be kept as pets. The catch is that they are only allowed if they have been bred in captivity. It is illegal to keep a wild Indian Star Tortoise as a pet.
2. SALAMANDERS
Salamanders are certainly prettier than the typical lizards you might find in your house. Their vibrant colours are a big draw for people who may not appreciate fluffier creatures.
However, salamanders also carry salmonella in their digestive systems. Salmonella is a common bacterial infection that can be harmful to humans. While people typically recover within a few days and with treatment, some cases can cause life-threatening complications.
If salamanders are not handled properly, they can infect a human with the bacteria and this is one of the reasons why they are banned in Singapore.
3. FOXES
A fan of Disney’s The Fox & The Hound? Well, foxes are wild animals who are technically not dangerous to humans unless they are rabid.
However, they should not be kept as pets because they are still technically wild animals. While some foxes are bred in captivity and can therefore be domesticated, they are still difficult to care for. Unlike what many people believe, you can’t look after a fox the same way you would a dog.
For starters, they require a large amount of outdoor space that they can dig. Foxes are very curious creatures and they have a stronger impulse to dig as compared to dogs.
Fox urine is also very powerful. Some people have described the stench to be equivalent to the smell of a skunk. This doesn’t sound like that big a problem until your fox decides to mark a spot in in your home.
4. HEDGEHOGS
They’re adorable, and with the influx of hedgehog cafes in Japan and hedgehog-dedicated Instagram pages, it’s common to want one of your own. However, they are banned as pets in Singapore.
Hedgehogs are creatures which are relatively easy to care for. Their food is easy to attain and they simply need a large cage to run about in and patient care so they learn to trust their owner.
However, considering their exotic nature, authorities in Singapore are afraid that the demand of exotic animals will fuel an illegal wildlife trade.
Furthermore, these animals are not native to Singapore’s ecosystem and could disrupt it if they are released into the wild or if they escape.
5. IGUANAS
Iguanas are beautiful, large creatures. However, they are banned in Singapore and probably for good reason.
From the perspective of the authorities, iguanas pose a threat to Singapore’s natural ecosystems. They can be dangerous to other native animals if they are released.
However, from a pet owner’s perspective, you have to be ready for a heavy commitment. Iguana live for 15 to 20 years and so you need to be ready to care for them throughout their lives. They also require special handling and care in order to survive.
6. GIBBONS
Gibbons that are sold as pets are usually obtained through force. They are stolen from their mothers and because they are very family-oriented creatures, the whole family is usually killed just to get one baby monkey.
If that isn’t enough reason as to why gibbons are banned in Singapore, read on.
Caring for a primate is incredibly difficult. They are smart and so they can generally escape from the cages they are put in. They are also incredibly volatile and can get destructive if they are frustrated. Which they certainly will be if they are forced to endure the mental torture of being locked in a cage.
In the end, many primate owners decide that they can no longer cope with the demands and abandon them to a sanctuary or to be resold. Unlike popular belief, these primates will not be taken in by zoos.
7. SLOW LORISES
The slow loris is one of the most adorable creatures you can find with their small bodies and large eyes. However, keeping them as a pet is incredibly difficult and cruel.
For starters, while they may not look it, slow lorises actually have a venomous bite that can cause an anaphylactic shock and even death in humans. That in itself should be a reason to stay away.
Slow lorises also require a complex diet and owners typically struggle to meet this need. This can lead to the animal getting a number of diseases or conditions such as malnutrition or obesity.
Ultimately, captivity is an incredibly cruel thing to do to a slow loris. In the wild, much like whales, slow lorises travel long distances. However, they cannot do that in a cage.
However, even though there are many reasons for one not to keep a slow loris as a pet, people still do want to and this encourages the illegal wildlife trade. Thanks to this trade, slow lorises are actually in serious danger of extinction.
8. BEARDED DRAGONS
Bearded dragons are very similar in terms of their care as compared to an iguana. For starters they can live between seven to 15 years. So you need to be prepared to care for them for their entire life span.
You also need to provide a large enough enclosure for them to have enough space to move around, climb and rest.
Bearded dragons also require a complex diet which will require the appropriate knowledge.
While a bearded dragon would make a good pet for someone experienced, they are banned in Singapore because they could disrupt the ecosystem should they escape or be released.
9. SUGAR GLIDERS
Sugar gliders are popular, exotic pets because they are small and adorable. However, they are banned in Singapore for many reasons.
For one, sugar gliders require interaction with their own species as well as nature in order to thrive. Isolating them in your home is incredibly cruel.
Secondly, they require significant space and careful care. Sugar gliders need a special diet as they can easily become deficient in certain vitamins. Care must also be taken to get accurate cage accessories to make sure they do not hurt themselves or escape.
Sugar gliders are banned in Singapore mainly because of concerns about the illegal wildlife trade.
Considering their size, many sugar gliders are stuffed into small containers that are not suitable for them and are shipped so that they can be bought by consumers.
This article was first published in Women's Weekly.