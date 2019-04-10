9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore

PHOTO: Pixabay
Camillia Dass
Women's Weekly

Remember that Malaysian singer, Zarith Sofia Yasin, who allegedly mistook a bear for a dog and took it home? The 27-year-old was arrested after neighbours saw the sun bear (which is endangered, by the way) poking its head out of a window in her condominium.

She had apparently stumbled across the bear cub looking weak and wanted to help it before taking it to a local zoo. Zarith claimed that she had no intention to exploit the animals. The singer has since been charged and fined for the act.

While it is unlikely that you might mistake a bear for a dog, we thought it'll be interesting to take a look at nine other animals that Singapore has banned as pets so this mistake doesn't happen again.

1. INDIAN STAR TORTOISES

Indian Star Tortoises are certainly not your typical terrapins. For one thing, they are incredibly beautiful creatures. Their yellow and black shells just make them all the more appealing to own as a pet.

However, Indian Star Tortoises are actually endangered creatures. In fact, they are a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna or Flora (CITES). This is why they are not allowed to be kept as pets in Singapore.

That said, there are countries around the world which allow Indian Star Tortoises to be kept as pets. The catch is that they are only allowed if they have been bred in captivity. It is illegal to keep a wild Indian Star Tortoise as a pet.

2. SALAMANDERS

Salamanders are certainly prettier than the typical lizards you might find in your house. Their vibrant colours are a big draw for people who may not appreciate fluffier creatures.

However, salamanders also carry salmonella in their digestive systems. Salmonella is a common bacterial infection that can be harmful to humans. While people typically recover within a few days and with treatment, some cases can cause life-threatening complications.

If salamanders are not handled properly, they can infect a human with the bacteria and this is one of the reasons why they are banned in Singapore.

3. FOXES

A fan of Disney’s The Fox & The Hound? Well, foxes are wild animals who are technically not dangerous to humans unless they are rabid.

However, they should not be kept as pets because they are still technically wild animals. While some foxes are bred in captivity and can therefore be domesticated, they are still difficult to care for. Unlike what many people believe, you can’t look after a fox the same way you would a dog.

For starters, they require a large amount of outdoor space that they can dig. Foxes are very curious creatures and they have a stronger impulse to dig as compared to dogs.

Fox urine is also very powerful. Some people have described the stench to be equivalent to the smell of a skunk. This doesn’t sound like that big a problem until your fox decides to mark a spot in in your home.

4. HEDGEHOGS

View this post on Instagram

This is probably the hardest thing I ever had to do. Pokee was diagnosed with bacteria after his dental surgery. He had been active and doing okay and they weren’t able to find out what exact bacteria he had until 3 days ago. The vet gave him antibiotics to treat them, but all of a sudden Pokee was feeling much worse. I took him to an emergency clinic at 1 am, because he wasn’t able to properly move anymore along with other symptoms that scared me to pieces. They weren’t able to find out what was wrong with him. So yesterday morning I took him to his vet and it turns out he had a blood infection which was caused by another different kind of bacteria. This bacteria was able to multiply while the other kind died and released some toxins. The vet did everything he could, I did everything that was possible and Pokee fought the entire day and night 😔💔 . Our dear community, I want you all to know that you guys have given us so much strength yesterday with all your lovely messages. We have all united our strength and love to help Pokee fight until the very end. We gave him the power to do what was best for him and take this decision. Saying goodbye must have been so hard for him, because he was such a little warrior. But in the end, all that matters is that he is no longer in pain and able to rest in peace. He fell asleep and looked so peaceful and thankful this morning ❤️ . My dear Pokee, I love you with all of my heart, unconditionally and always. You’re forever in my heart, always remembered as the sweet little angel that you are. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the happy moments you’ve given me and for being here for me when I needed you the most. One part of me died with you, the other one will keep you in my heart for eternity ♾ . Let’s remember Pokee the way he would’ve wanted us to remember him: As the sweet little fellow he was. Let’s go out there today and celebrate him, let’s laugh, spend time with our loved ones and make him smile this time. Rest in peace, little angel 🦔🥰

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

They’re adorable, and with the influx of hedgehog cafes in Japan and hedgehog-dedicated Instagram pages, it’s common to want one of your own. However, they are banned as pets in Singapore.

Hedgehogs are creatures which are relatively easy to care for. Their food is easy to attain and they simply need a large cage to run about in and patient care so they learn to trust their owner.

However, considering their exotic nature, authorities in Singapore are afraid that the demand of exotic animals will fuel an illegal wildlife trade.

Furthermore, these animals are not native to Singapore’s ecosystem and could disrupt it if they are released into the wild or if they escape.

5. IGUANAS

Iguanas are beautiful, large creatures. However, they are banned in Singapore and probably for good reason.

From the perspective of the authorities, iguanas pose a threat to Singapore’s natural ecosystems. They can be dangerous to other native animals if they are released.

However, from a pet owner’s perspective, you have to be ready for a heavy commitment. Iguana live for 15 to 20 years and so you need to be ready to care for them throughout their lives. They also require special handling and care in order to survive.

6. GIBBONS

View this post on Instagram

Meet Atlas, the gymnastic Gibbon who can bridge gaps of over 10 meters when brachiating. White Gibbons are seldom seen these days and considered extremely rare. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #wildlifephotography #wildlifeconservation #wildlife #gibbons #nature #naturephotography #mothernature #primates #primatesofinstagram #getolympus #natgeoyourshot #natgeowild #outplanet #fantastic_earth #ourplanetdaily #earthfocus

A post shared by Joe Morgan (@mrjoemorgan) on

Gibbons that are sold as pets are usually obtained through force. They are stolen from their mothers and because they are very family-oriented creatures, the whole family is usually killed just to get one baby monkey.

If that isn’t enough reason as to why gibbons are banned in Singapore, read on.

Caring for a primate is incredibly difficult. They are smart and so they can generally escape from the cages they are put in. They are also incredibly volatile and can get destructive if they are frustrated. Which they certainly will be if they are forced to endure the mental torture of being locked in a cage.

In the end, many primate owners decide that they can no longer cope with the demands and abandon them to a sanctuary or to be resold. Unlike popular belief, these primates will not be taken in by zoos.

7. SLOW LORISES

View this post on Instagram

One of the many recent expedition highlights was my best ever sighting of the most primitive, and only venomous primate- the slow loris. they lick glands in their armpits which secrete a chemical, which mixed with saliva, becomes a toxin. These super cool creatures are targeted for the illegal pet trade because people think they are cute. They face extinction in the wild because of human ignorance and greed. If you look at #slowloris, most pics are people holding a captive one- this is heartbreaking. Taken in a night drive while guiding expedition for @naturalhabitatadventures in #Sabah #borneo. #naturalhabitatadventures #borneowild #sabahtourismboard #borneoisland #loris #slowlorises #slowlorismalaysia #slowlorisconservation #borneorainforestlodge #borneorainforest #stopillegalpettrade #primates #primatesofinstagram #stickyricetravel #travelsabah #borneobulletin

A post shared by Brad Josephs (@bradjosephsphotos) on

The slow loris is one of the most adorable creatures you can find with their small bodies and large eyes. However, keeping them as a pet is incredibly difficult and cruel.

For starters, while they may not look it, slow lorises actually have a venomous bite that can cause an anaphylactic shock and even death in humans. That in itself should be a reason to stay away.

Slow lorises also require a complex diet and owners typically struggle to meet this need. This can lead to the animal getting a number of diseases or conditions such as malnutrition or obesity.

Ultimately, captivity is an incredibly cruel thing to do to a slow loris. In the wild, much like whales, slow lorises travel long distances. However, they cannot do that in a cage.

However, even though there are many reasons for one not to keep a slow loris as a pet, people still do want to and this encourages the illegal wildlife trade. Thanks to this trade, slow lorises are actually in serious danger of extinction.

8. BEARDED DRAGONS

Bearded dragons are very similar in terms of their care as compared to an iguana. For starters they can live between seven to 15 years. So you need to be prepared to care for them for their entire life span.

You also need to provide a large enough enclosure for them to have enough space to move around, climb and rest.

Bearded dragons also require a complex diet which will require the appropriate knowledge.

While a bearded dragon would make a good pet for someone experienced, they are banned in Singapore because they could disrupt the ecosystem should they escape or be released.

9. SUGAR GLIDERS

View this post on Instagram

More updated pics of the cutest little twins in history 😍😂 Yes, Wocket is now grooming himself quite well so no more complete chaos on his little fur! They're still so tiny yet growing so fast!! Roughly 38 days old today and seemingly right on track ❤️ • • #sugarglider #sugargliders #sugargliderjoey #petphotography #petportrait #pets_perfection #pets_of_our_world #raw_pets #weeklyfluff #weeklyfluffballs #wholesome #7pets_1day #whim_fluffy #picsofallanimals #exklusive_animals #nc_cuties #nature_cuties #petoftoday #picsofallanimals #myplanet_pets #best_moment_pets #marvelouz_animals #joeysugarglider #nysugargliders #everything_animals #fuzzy_favorites #furryfeatureme #iganimal_snaps #animalelite #animalfanatics @ANIMAL_SULTANS @IgAnimal_Snaps @instapets @fuzzy_favorites @shiningpetstars @pet.features.daily @petoftoday

A post shared by Wockets in my Pockets (@wockets.in.my.pockets) on

Sugar gliders are popular, exotic pets because they are small and adorable. However, they are banned in Singapore for many reasons.

For one, sugar gliders require interaction with their own species as well as nature in order to thrive. Isolating them in your home is incredibly cruel.

Secondly, they require significant space and careful care. Sugar gliders need a special diet as they can easily become deficient in certain vitamins. Care must also be taken to get accurate cage accessories to make sure they do not hurt themselves or escape.

Sugar gliders are banned in Singapore mainly because of concerns about the illegal wildlife trade.

Considering their size, many sugar gliders are stuffed into small containers that are not suitable for them and are shipped so that they can be bought by consumers.

This article was first published in Women's Weekly.

Pets illegal

Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m
Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;Tough&#039; 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
