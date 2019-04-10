9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore

Remember that Malaysian singer, Zarith Sofia Yasin, who allegedly mistook a bear for a dog and took it home? The 27-year-old was arrested after neighbours saw the sun bear (which is endangered, by the way) poking its head out of a window in her condominium.

She had apparently stumbled across the bear cub looking weak and wanted to help it before taking it to a local zoo. Zarith claimed that she had no intention to exploit the animals. The singer has since been charged and fined for the act.

While it is unlikely that you might mistake a bear for a dog, we thought it'll be interesting to take a look at nine other animals that Singapore has banned as pets so this mistake doesn't happen again.

1. INDIAN STAR TORTOISES

Indian Star Tortoises are certainly not your typical terrapins. For one thing, they are incredibly beautiful creatures. Their yellow and black shells just make them all the more appealing to own as a pet.

However, Indian Star Tortoises are actually endangered creatures. In fact, they are a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna or Flora (CITES). This is why they are not allowed to be kept as pets in Singapore.

That said, there are countries around the world which allow Indian Star Tortoises to be kept as pets. The catch is that they are only allowed if they have been bred in captivity. It is illegal to keep a wild Indian Star Tortoise as a pet.

2. SALAMANDERS

Salamanders are certainly prettier than the typical lizards you might find in your house. Their vibrant colours are a big draw for people who may not appreciate fluffier creatures. However, salamanders also carry salmonella in their digestive systems. Salmonella is a common bacterial infection that can be harmful to humans. While people typically recover within a few days and with treatment, some cases can cause life-threatening complications. If salamanders are not handled properly, they can infect a human with the bacteria and this is one of the reasons why they are banned in Singapore. 3. FOXES

The slow loris is one of the most adorable creatures you can find with their small bodies and large eyes. However, keeping them as a pet is incredibly difficult and cruel. For starters, while they may not look it, slow lorises actually have a venomous bite that can cause an anaphylactic shock and even death in humans. That in itself should be a reason to stay away. Slow lorises also require a complex diet and owners typically struggle to meet this need. This can lead to the animal getting a number of diseases or conditions such as malnutrition or obesity. Ultimately, captivity is an incredibly cruel thing to do to a slow loris. In the wild, much like whales, slow lorises travel long distances. However, they cannot do that in a cage. However, even though there are many reasons for one not to keep a slow loris as a pet, people still do want to and this encourages the illegal wildlife trade. Thanks to this trade, slow lorises are actually in serious danger of extinction. 8. BEARDED DRAGONS