9 Asian ingredients like lotus root and tofu you can freeze and keep

With the new norm of social distancing, grocery trips are becoming less frequent and more efficient. It’s no surprise that one of the top-selling items in Singapore is frozen processed food, as they have a longer shelf-life.

And with the demand rising for them during this pandemic, it might be time to also consider the alternative: buying fresh ingredients that you can freeze yourself.

You can make your ingredients last longer while stretching out your money’s worth, it’s a win-win situation.

Keep in mind that when you freeze anything , the process ruptures some of the cell walls. It’s why they won’t always taste as fresh as their counterparts, and why you shouldn’t refreeze something that has already been thawed.

While the general rule of thumb for freezing food is quite straightforward, there are a couple of particulars and hacks to keep in mind.

Here is a guide on nine Asian ingredients you can freeze, and how you can best do so.

1. Garlic and shallots

The basis of most Asian cooking begins with garlic and shallots, and if you’re already using them daily you might want to always have these in your pantry.

To freeze garlic and shallots, it’s best to peel and mince them first. Coat them lightly in oil to prevent freezer burn and preserve the flavour, then pack it in a freezer-safe bag so that it forms a thin sheet.

Whenever you need them just break off a chunk and add it into the pan. The same works for any type of onions as well.

These alliums will keep indefinitely in the freezer, but it’s best to use them within eight to 12 months.

2. Kaffir lime leaves, laksa leaves, curry leaves, and pandan leaves

These ingredients can be easily found at the wet market or your neighborhood grocer, fresh, frozen, or dried–these are one of the most distinctive Asian ingredients that bring out the flavour in soups and curries.

Kaffir lime leaves, laksa leaves, and curry leaves are almost always sold in large quantities, and so it’s unlikely that you’ll finish them before their due.

To freeze them well, just separate the leaves from the stems and drizzle a few drops of oil to lightly coat each leaf. Then pack them in a freezer-safe bag, making sure you squeeze out as much air as possible, and you’re good to go.

The leaves will last indefinitely in the freezer but will start to lose quality after 12 months.

For pandan leaves, make sure you clean and remove the dirt before you dry and freeze them. Keep in mind that only mature green leaves are fragrant so you can separate the blades before you freeze it.

Discard the pale ends along with any other leaves that are not as vibrant. Make sure they’re dried before you store them in a freezer-safe bag.

You can always portion them out and knot them in a bunch before freezing, that way you can readily take it out and use them immediately in your herbal remedies like barley soup or green bean soup.

3. Galangal, turmeric, and ginger

These Asian ingredients fall under the rhizomes family, and will stay fresh in the freezer for months.

To store galangal, turmeric, and ginger, the easiest way is to prep it in the forms you would need it most in Asian recipes: grated or sliced.

First, rinse and scrub to remove any dirt and dry thoroughly before cutting. You don’t need to peel the skin, just make sure that it’s clean.

If you’re grating, you can throw it in your food processor to save some time, then pack it in a thin sheet in a freezer-safe bag, and just snap it off for the recipe.

If you’re slicing, place a parchment sheet in the freezer-safe bag and freeze your slices on there without any of the pieces overlapping.

For both methods, take it out and let it thaw before using it.

4. Lemongrass

If you want the least amount of faff, you can easily freeze lemongrass whole.

But if you already know you will be using it in your rempah, stir-fry, or marinade, you can also save your preparation time down the line by chopping or mincing it first.

Chop or mince to your liking and freeze them in an ice cube tray, once they’re frozen solid (about 12 hours), transfer them to a freezer-safe bag for longer-term storage.

5. Herbs like Thai basil, coriander, scallions, and mint

As you would freeze your curry, laksa, and kaffir lime leaves, the logic with sealing it in oil follows still.

Chop up your herbs before coating it in oil, then place them inside a freezer-safe bag. When you seal the bag, be sure to squeeze out excess air before sealing it tightly and let it freeze in a thin sheet.

Whenever you need it, just break off the portion you need and store the rest for later.

6. Bird’s eye chilli

Beyond their flavour and spice, chillies have added benefits for health in preventing heart ailments and supporting the immune system.

To preserve them, you can easily freeze them whole (or chopped, if you prefer) and store them in freezer bags like always. Use as you need in your curry, stir-fry, or sauces.

7. Vegetables like white radish, lotus root, and bok choy

When it comes to vegetables, you can freeze almost anything but some foods will always fare better when they’re thawed.

Any vegetable with high moisture content, like cucumbers, mushrooms, and cabbages, should be eaten fresh instead of preserving them in the freezer.

The trick to keeping your vegetables fresh in the freezer is to blanch them first.

Blanching refers to the process of cooking your vegetables in boiling water for one to two minutes, this stops enzyme actions that can result in a loss of flavour and colour and slows down the loss of vitamins.

After you blanch your vegetables, put them in an ice bath to stop the cooking process, then dry them on a paper towel. Once they’re tried, put them in your freezer-safe bag or container and cook them as they are whenever you need them.

White radish is one of the few vegetables that don’t need blanching before you put them in the freezer.

All you need to do is rinse your daikon or white radish, peel the outer layer of the skin, then cut it into rounds or any other shape you would use once it’s defrosted.

Lotus roots require the same treatment as white radish. Just keep in mind that freezing lotus root will soften them slightly, and if you’re hoping to carmelise your lotus root or create browning in its cooking, then be sure to thaw it for five minutes to make it easier for frying.

8. Firm tofu

The benefit of freezing firm tofu is that it lends a chewier texture, and opens up a world of many vegetarian or vegan-friendly options. It also absorbs marinades a lot better and can be more flavourful in the end.

All you have to do is freezes them as they are, you can choose to cut them into cubes or freeze them solid, but once you’re ready to cook just defrost and squeeze out any excess water.

Stick to firm tofu as silken tofu will no longer be as velvety once they defrost.

9. Fruits like rambutan, longan, jackfruit, and mango

Rambutan and longan can be frozen as they are since the skin will protect the fruit in this state, just line them up in a baking sheet overnight before transferring them to a freezer-friendly bag or container.

For jackfruit pods, you can easily store them in an airtight freezer-safe container or bag. If you’re using the latter, just make sure you squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing them tight.

Mangoes should be cut before you freeze them. Dice them up and freeze them on a baking sheet overnight with.

Make sure your tray is wrapped in plastic wrap to prevent any frost over the fruit, once the time’s up put them in your bag or container for long-term freezing.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.