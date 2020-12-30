9 best acne patches to fight maskne

As wearing face masks continues to be the norm to curb the spread of Covid-19, the unfortunate side effect (looking at you, maskne) is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

While you can treat your spots with acne-busting benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, these should only be applied at night. If the spot treatment is applied to areas of your face that touches the mask, it could lead to more irritation and inflammation.

If you’re struggling with maskne, try a hydrocolloid pimple patch instead. These little patches absorb the impurities trapped under skin to reduce the size of breakouts and prevent the wound from reinfection.

Additionally, they offer a buffer to prevent the mask from rubbing against the pimple. The best part? No one can see the patch (or patches) under your mask!

Take your pick from one of these great pimple patch options.

1. CNP Laboratory anti blemish spot patch (36 pcs), $10.30

K-beauty brand CNP’s translucent patches zap pesky zits by combining exfoliating salicylic acid with toning tea tree oil and hydrating grape seed extract.

2. COSRX AC collection acne patch (26 pcs), $7.90

This cult-favourite is one of the highest-rated pimple patches on Amazon with a near perfect five-star rating and for good reason. Made with soothing and calming centella asiatica, COSRX’s patches accelerate the healing of maskne while protecting skin from bacteria, pollutants and free radicals.

3. Mentholatum acnes anti-bacteria patch (26 pcs), $4.87

Pimples are just like wounds, and using a medical grade hydrocolloid patch like this one from Mentholatum helps to draw out impurities and keep the wound dry and sanitary. These dots are also ultra-thin (0.03cm), so you can wear them all day undetected.

4. Peter Thomas Roth acne-clear invisible dots (72 pcs), $56

Using a powerful combination of salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and hyaluronic acid, these dots from Peter Thomas Roth minimise redness and reduces swelling overnight without drying out skin.

5. Skyn Iceland blemish dots with salicylic acid (48 pcs), $33

If your complexion is on the sensitive side, consider a patch that is infused with skin-loving botanicals. Skyn Iceland’s patches are spiked with willow bark extract and cloudberry oil, ingredients that are prized for their soothing and anti-inflammatory properties.

6. Olive Young care plus scar cover spot patch (27 pcs), $6.50

Popular K-beauty retailer Olive Young has its own acne patch, called “Care Plus Scar Cover Spot Patch”. These patches are said to flatten even the most bulbous of spots overnight. It’s little wonder that Olive Young’s healing dots are completely sold out on its global website.

7. Derma Angel acne patch mix (18 pcs), $6.75

It’s icky but oddly satisfying when you peel off Derma Angel’s acne patch. Stick one on a pimple before bed and all the gunk gets sucked out overnight, leaving a milky residue for results you can see. Plus, the day patches in this set help to block out the sun’s harmful UV rays.

8. 3M Nexcare acne patch variety (8 pcs), $5.45

3M Nexcare takes the shame out of acne with its star and heart-shaped hydrocolloid patches. Even if you’re just wearing it around the house, you’ll certainly have more fun looking at it compared to an angry red zit.

9. OXY anti-bacterial patch (26 pcs), $5.52

Formulated with chlorhexidine acetate, these little patches speed up the healing process by keeping out bacteria.

This article was first published in Her World Online.