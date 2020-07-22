9 best happy hour drink promotions (tried and tested)

Let’s be honest, regardless of venue, all alcoholic beverages in Singapore are expensive.

This is mainly due to Singapore’s alcohol tax ($88 per litre for hard liquors and wines, $60 per litre for beers and ciders) that is charged on top of the 7 per cent Goods and Services Tax.

Which is why if you’re planning a night out, it is pertinent to conduct research for a convenient place that caters to groups of 5, and serves good drinks at affordable prices — or risk running up a high tab.

Take it from someone who has spent years searching for the best happy hour deals, these are the ones that are conveniently located and give you the best bang for your buck.

As we are in Phase 2 of post-Circuit Breaker, do note that all alcohol sales and consumption at bars and restaurants will have to stop by 10.30pm. This means that the last order for alcoholic beverages would be around 9.45pm and, regardless if you’ve finished them, wait staff will start clearing your cups at 10.15pm.

Sounds like a bummer? Only a little because this means that social gatherings at bars will just have to start earlier and, if so, there’s a higher chance you can tap on happy hour promotions and still make it in time to catch the bus or train home.

Address: Clarke Quay Central and Mapletree Business City Contact: 6222 1887, 6262 5545 or 9820 8582 Happy hour time slots:

Clarke Quay Central: 11.30am to 7pm and 9pm to 10.30pm

Mapletree Business City: 11am to 8pm on weekdays

You won’t have to pay a pretty penny if you find yourself at SQUE, regardless of the outlet. Known for their exceptionally long happy hour time slots that start as early as 11am, you could get a full pint of draft beer here for just $7.40+ or a cocktail for $9.25+.

Apart from alcoholic beverages, SQUE also offers an extensive selection of appetisers, mains and desserts; making this a great venue for gatherings with friends or family.

Address: Scape Building, Far East Shopping Centre, Kallang Wave Mall and Upper East Coast Road Contact: 6509 5097, 8767 8661, 6282 5926 or 8742 8865 Happy hour time slots: All day

It is always a happy hour at Al Capone’s. Depending on the outlet, prices for a pint of draft beer start from just $7.70, bottled beer bundles from $13 and hard liquor bottles from $77.

To top it all off, these prices are inclusive of all prevailing taxes! And in the very likely event you get the terrible munchies, Al Capone’s has a food menu that consists of pastas, pizzas and a selection of bar bites.

Address: Keng Cheow Street, Sunset Lane, Tagore Lane and Aljunied Road Contact: 6327 4986, 6252 6588, 6511 4567 or 6970 5664 Happy hour time slots: 2pm onwards

Happy hour at Stickies works a little differently, in a sense that the prices here go by the time of day. The earlier you start, the cheaper certain drinks are.

A half pint of beer or a glass of house pour liquor with your choice of mixer goes for $2++ at 2pm, and prices increase a dollar every hour.

For instance, prices increase to $3++ when the clock strikes 3pm, $4++ when it is 4pm, and so on. But if that’s not your elixir of choice, there are other drink promotions that include $7.50++ for a pint of Guinness, $30 for a 3-litre beer tower, 3 bottles of soju for $30 and more.

Address: 96 Somerset Road #01-01, Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, Singapore 238163 Contact: 6238 8348 Happy hour time slots: 2pm to 6pm and 8pm till late daily

When your feet get tired from all that retail therapy and you want something more than a fancy overpriced latte, head over to Oriole.

Located near 313 Somerset, happy hour here starts at 2pm daily and consists of 1-for-1 Corona beer bottles, special prices on draft beer and wines at $8++.

What’s more, from now until May 31, 2021, Mastercard cardholders enjoy 15 per cent off on all a la carte menu items!

Address: 5 Emerald Hill Road, Singapore 229289 Contact: 6732 0818 Happy hour time slots: 12pm to 9pm and 1am till late daily

Yes, this is the bar at Peranakan Place that serves you free groundnuts and allows you to throw its shells on the floor without being fined (or judged)!

No.5 Emerald Hill Cocktail Bar may be best known for their 1-for-1 martinis at $20++, but there are also other drinks like house pour liquor with a mixer of your choice and half a pint of draft beer for $8++ on their happy hour menu.

Go for their drinks, but stay for the delectable bar bites. Be sure to give their shrimp-paste marinated chicken wings a try during your visit. Crispy, umami-packed and served piping hot, I dare say that they are, perhaps, one of the best along Orchard Road.

Address: 3B River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-05, Singapore 179021 Contact: info@thechupitosbar.com Happy hour time slots: 3.30pm to 10.30pm daily

Gone are the days that you needed to rush down to catch the last call for happy hour.

Chupitos’ happy hour time slots used to only last from 6.30pm to 9pm daily, but that has since changed to running through the entire day since it reopened for Phase 2 (yay!).

During this period, prices for selected shooters, bottled beers, house pour liquor with a mixer of your choice and Jim Beam highball are priced at just $6 nett!

We are happy to announce that all our outlets will be open starting tomorrow! Safety measures will be implemented so... Posted by Bones 'n Barrels Sentosa on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Address: Far East Plaza, Sentosa Broadwalk, Alexandra Technopark and Novena Regency Contact: 6904 8115, 6221 0346, 9793 5313 or 6493 2134 Happy hour time slots: Depending on outlet

No-frills, just decent beer and cheap bottles of hard liquor (for times when you need something stronger) at Bones ‘n Barrels.

Depending on the outlet you visit, prices for a pint of beer start from $7 nett, bottled beer bundles from $12 nett, a 3-liter beer tower from $38 nett and hard liquor bottles from $95 nett.

Apart from those, they also have a small selection of wines and cocktails depending on the outlet you visit.

Address: 1 Killiney Road, Singapore 239518 Contact: 8339 5368 Happy hour time slots: 3pm to 8pm on Mondays to Fridays and all-day on Saturdays

Tucked away at a little corner along Orchard Road is KPO. Happy hour here starts right after lunch at 3pm and lasts till 8pm on Mondays to Fridays and all-day on Saturdays.

Prices for a pint of beer go for as low as $10 nett and a glass of house pour liquor with a mixer of your choice for $12 nett. If you’re feeling peckish, KPO offers an elaborate menu filled with bar snacks, appetisers, mains and desserts.

Don’t worry about the time of day if you’re in the vicinity and want a cold pint to escape the sweltering heat. KPO has extended their happy hour prices for beer to last the whole day during Phase 2.

Address: Robertson Walk and Capital Square Contact: 6738 1332 or 6536 9926 Happy hour time slots: Depending on outlet

Starting as early as 12pm and ending at 8pm daily, The Chamber offers 1-for-1 happy hour promotions for selected drinks with prices starting from $12++. These include draft beers, bottled beers, bottled cider, wine and house pour liquors with a mixer of your choice.

While their prices after taxes may be slightly higher than some on this list, its location (fringe of the Central Business District) definitely makes up for it, especially if you work nearby.

