9 best household uses for baking soda

Did you know that baking soda can be used for pretty much everything from a pedicure to deodorising surfaces and cleaning the house, to baking light, fluffy goodies, whitening teeth and controlling foul odours?

And it gets better – this magic whiz kid is cheap, easy to use, and so eco-friendly, you’ll never need to reach for those expensive household chemicals again.

Here are our 9 favourite household uses for baking soda:

1. Deodorise, deodorise, deodorise

Shower curtains, trash cans, pet litter, bedding, cupboards, store rooms, luggage, fridges, shoes… literally anything. Place an open box of baking soda wherever you need to deodorise (or sprinkle some of the powder in shoes) to neutralise odours and to keep everything smelling fresh.

Just make sure to change the box at regular intervals. When stripping the beds down for laundry, freshen up the mattress by sprinkling a thin layer of baking soda directly on top of the mattress. Leave sit for a few hours then vacuum the powder up.

2. Clean hair brushes and combs

Did you know that every time you brush your hair, you leave behind natural oils and other residue from your scalp? Strip away the oils and residue by regularly soaking combs and brushes in warm water with one teaspoon of baking soda. You’ll be amazed at what comes away. Rinse, repeat if necessary and dry.

3. Homemade air freshener

Mix 2 cups hot water with 1/8 cup baking soda and 1/2 cup lemon juice, shake to dissolve and spray the air as needed.

4. Hand & foot softener

Rub some baking soda onto your hands and feet and mix with water to make a paste. You’ll get baby soft skin instantly. For pedicures, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to the baking soda mix and soak your feet in a tub with warm water. Scrub your feet to get rid of rough areas and dead skin.

5. Surface cleaner

Scrub floors, bathroom tiles, kitchen counters and even sinks with baking soda. Simply sprinkle baking soda directly onto the surface, sprinkle with water and scrub with a damp cloth. Rinse and wipe dry.

Repeat if necessary (sometimes the powder residue shows up again after a few hours of mopping floors, so don’t be alarmed) – you’ll end up with gleamingly floors. For cleaning and deodorising ovens and microwaves, rub a paste of baking soda and water on the sticky surfaces of the oven and let sit overnight. Scrub in the morning and rinse thoroughly.

6. Deodorise cutting boards and carpets

Generously sprinkle baking soda on cutting boards and carpets and set aside for a couple of hours (leave baking soda on carpets overnight if possible).

For cutting boards, scrub with a heavy brush and rinse. For carpets, vacuum as normal. Bonus – the vacuum cleaner gets deodorised at the same time too and eliminates odours.

7. Grease stripper

Hate having to scour spilled grease from burnt dishes? Now you don’t have to. Make a paste of two tablespoons of baking soda, liquid dish soap and a little coarse salt and apply directly onto the dish or pot.

Set aside for some time and wash as normal – wash the grease strip effortlessly from the surface.

8. Unclog drains

What’s the best way to recycle those used boxes of baking soda from the fridge and cupboards? Pour the baking soda down drains and wash down with hot water. It will neutralise unpleasant smells from the drain and also help unclog any residue that may have been building up over time.

You can also try pouring vinegar after the baking soda. And it’s much cheaper than normal drain cleaning detergents. However, if there isn’t enough fizz from the stale, used boxes of baking soda, then open a fresh box and follow the above instructions.

9. Clean crayon marks from walls

Sprinkle baking soda on a damp cloth and rub the crayon marks lightly. Wipe off with a clean, dry cloth and repeat if necessary. It really is as simple as that.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.